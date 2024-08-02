America's Top 5 Most Hated Presidents in History: Donald Trump, George W. Bush and More

Andrew Johnson, the 17th U.S. president, served in office starting in 1865 after Abraham Lincoln died following an assassination.

Despite the initial approval from the public, Johnson witnessed his downfall due to his approach to Reconstruction and his frequent clashes with Congress. He also openly opposed the 14th Amendment and was a vocal white supremacist.

The members believed there would be "no peace in the country as long as Johnson is in the Presidential Chair.”

In February 1868, he became the first U.S. president to be impeached.

Johnson's official biography on the White House website also highlighted the hate he received during his term.

“Although an honest and honorable man, Andrew Johnson was one of the most unfortunate of presidents. Arrayed against him were the Radical Republicans in Congress, brilliantly led and ruthless in their tactics. Johnson was no match for them,” the description, prepared by Michael Beschloss and Hugh Sidey, read.

According to a 2010 Siena College survey, Johnson was named the worst president in U.S. history. Meanwhile, a C-SPAN academic survey put him second on the list, ahead of James Buchanan.