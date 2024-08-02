America's Top 5 Most Hated Presidents in History: Donald Trump, George W. Bush and More
Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson, the 17th U.S. president, served in office starting in 1865 after Abraham Lincoln died following an assassination.
Despite the initial approval from the public, Johnson witnessed his downfall due to his approach to Reconstruction and his frequent clashes with Congress. He also openly opposed the 14th Amendment and was a vocal white supremacist.
The members believed there would be "no peace in the country as long as Johnson is in the Presidential Chair.”
In February 1868, he became the first U.S. president to be impeached.
Johnson's official biography on the White House website also highlighted the hate he received during his term.
“Although an honest and honorable man, Andrew Johnson was one of the most unfortunate of presidents. Arrayed against him were the Radical Republicans in Congress, brilliantly led and ruthless in their tactics. Johnson was no match for them,” the description, prepared by Michael Beschloss and Hugh Sidey, read.
According to a 2010 Siena College survey, Johnson was named the worst president in U.S. history. Meanwhile, a C-SPAN academic survey put him second on the list, ahead of James Buchanan.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump faced personal and administration controversies before, during and after he took office.
The 78-year-old media personality's life has been constantly plagued by issues, including the hush money scandal, his affairs, racist statements and criminal offenses. As a president, he sparked condemnation for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his impeachments and profiting off his role as the head of the country.
In February, historians ranked him the worst president in U.S. history, saying, “As presidential scholars reassess the impact of the modern presidency from administrative and cultural standpoints, we see significant shifts over time in what constitutes presidential greatness."
George W. Bush
Historians, critics and experts named George W. Bush as one of the most despised presidents in American history.
Throughout his service from 2001 to 2009, the 43rd president filled his administration with disasters as he faced significant events that challenged his presidency. Among the issues include the 9/11 terrorist attacks, his handling of Hurricane Katrina and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Groups also called him out for not doing something about climate change and only making it worse.
For Americans, Bush only created war, ignited destruction and failed to alleviate people's lives during his term.
"Whether it is world peace, religious tolerance, the American economy or social and economic justice, Mr. Bush has hollowed out much that he should have been strengthening. Nor has he learned from his experience: in not one of the 10 areas highlighted has he changed his course or his thinking. In fact, his mind seems permanently made up, untouched by experience, and untouchable. He sails serenely forward, towards disaster, trying to drag America and the world along on his misguided journeys," Huck Gutman, an author and a professor at the University of Vermont, wrote.
Richard Nixon
The 37th U.S. president Richard Nixon served the country from 1969 to 1974. He captured everyone's approval with his considerable vision for the country and expanding U.S. ties and relations.
However, his term was far from smooth sailing after being linked to the Watergate scandal.
After a June 1972 break-in to the Democratic National Committee headquarters, an investigation found Nixon's abuses of power as he prepared for a potential reelection. Amid the suspicions, detectives later confirmed the connection between the burglars and Nixon's administration after discovering copies of the reelection committee’s White House phone number from the suspects' belongings.
A few days later, a report confirmed that Nixon gave hush money to the burglars and instructed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to impede the FBI’s probe into the incident.
As the events severely damaged his name and image, Nixon officially announced his resignation through a televised speech in August 1974.
"From the discussions I have had with Congressional and other leaders, I have concluded that because of the Watergate matter I might not have the support of the Congress that I would consider necessary to back the very difficult decisions and carry out the duties of this office in the way the interests of the Nation would require," Nixon said at the time.
James Buchanan
Buchanan was called one of the worst and most hated presidents, with the public often calling him an "ineffective and incompetent leader."
The 15th U.S. president, who initially served in the House of Representatives and the Senate, was heavily condemned due to his futile policies on slavery and states' rights. He also failed to prevent the country from facing the onset of the Civil War.