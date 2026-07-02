Politics White House Deletes Photos of Sparse Crowds at Donald Trump's Fair After President's Reported Fury: 'The Visuals Enraged Him' Source: MEGA Donald Trump was allegedly outraged after his staffers shared photos of empty crowds at his state fair. Lesley Abravanel July 2 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House officials quietly removed aerial photographs of President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair opening rally from official social media accounts after the president reportedly reacted angrily to visuals showing empty fields. Reports noted that Trump was initially unaware of the low turnout until he viewed overhead images, triggering a furious response. “Though he wasn’t initially aware of the size of the crowd, he later saw an aerial photo that showed acres of sparsely populated fields beyond the audience that had crowded around the stage,” CNN reported.

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Source: MEGA The photos reportedly triggered Donald Trump to 'lash out on social media.'

“The visual enraged him, the sources said, and multiple White House officials who had posted the photo deleted their posts. The revelation led to a defensive Trump lashing out on social media, claiming that the crowds were ‘packed to the brim,’” the cable news network explained. Following his outburst, multiple aides scrambled to scrub the images from their feeds to manage optics and prevent the president from seeing them again. The POTUS asserted on Truth Social that the crowd was "packed to the brim" with an estimated 45,000 attendees.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump insisted his state fair was 'packed to the brim.'

However, independent media calculations by The Washington Post and NBC News estimated the actual turnout at just over 1,000 people, if that. Multiple White House officials who had shared the unfiltered aerial views quickly deleted their posts. White House insiders indicated that event organizers relied on an "if you build it, they will come" Field of Dreams philosophy that failed to generate an active audience. On-the-scene reporters documented wide open lawns, brief security lines and several dozen attendees walking out during the address.

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Artist Fallout

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's 16-day Great American State Fair has been met with widespread backlash.

The photo deletions have heightened scrutiny around the 16-day Great American State Fair, an event on the National Mall tied to the ongoing Freedom 250 celebrations. The fair's opening cycle has faced operational disruptions, including power outages, Ferris wheel failures, state boycotts, and cancelations of high-profile musical acts. Trump took to Truth Social to blast the cancelations. “I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World. the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists,' and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!” he wrote.

Great American State Fair Flops

Source: MEGA Several artists dropped out of Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert.