'Laughable': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Hasn't Made a Mistake During His First 100 Days Back in the White House
Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after he said he hasn't made any mistakes in his first 100 days back in office.
On Wednesday, April 30, the president joined a NewsNation town hall via phone alongside author and journalist Bill O’Reilly, sports pundit Stephen A. Smith and moderator Chris Cuomo.
At one point in the night, Trump took questions from the live studio audience and was asked what he believed his biggest mistake from his first 100 days was.
"That's the toughest question I can have, because I don't really believe I've made any mistakes," the commander-in-chief answered.
"We're in a transition period where we're in a transition period. I think leaders are reassured," he continued. "I think you're going to see tremendous economic victories over the next period of a year, like far greater than ever imagined right now, as I said, we're losing billions and billions of dollars on trade."
"We're going to make billions and billions of dollars, but it takes a little while. That doesn't happen overnight, but it will happen much faster than people understand," he concluded.
Several critics took to social media to mock the president for "denying reality" and being so obsessed with his own ego that he can't accept being wrong about anything.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from NewsNation panel and wrote: "Malignant narcissists cannot admit to mistakes, even understandable small mistakes, because it threatens their high but insecure self-esteem & belief in their 'specialness.' They cannot acknowledge or face their mistakes, so they also never learn from them."
Another X user pointed out: "He won't take responsibility for anything and all he does is blame the other side for things he had done! You would be silly to think otherwise!"
A third person commented: "Trump's 'no mistakes' claim is laughable, his tariffs tanked the economy, deporting sick kids was cruel, and rehiring fired nuclear staff shows his chaos. Denial isn't leadership; it’s delusion."
His comments came the same day as the Commerce Department reported that the total value of all goods and services in the country shrank at an annual rate of 0.3 percent during the first three months of the year.
Trump blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, in a post on social media, claiming, "This is Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's."
Additionally, stocks are down — the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 6 percent from Election Day, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is even down 11 percent.
According to a poll out early Sunday, April 27, The Washington Post and Ipsos claim that just 39 percent of respondents said they approve of Trump's job performance, while 55 percent said they disapprove.
The previous low watermark for a president, roughly 100 days into their term, dates all the way back to 1945 with Harry S. Truman.
Participants in the poll claim the economy played a huge role in their disapproval of the GOP leader's second term, linking the crashing stock market to his controversial tariff announcement on "Liberation Day."
73 percent consider the economy to be in bad shape, while 53 percent say it has gotten worse on Trump's watch; Only 31 percent believe the commander-in-chief's argument that there will be a long-term payoff to his tariff strategy.
Still, the president said, "They’re fake polls."