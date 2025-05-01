'Laughable': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Hasn't Made a Mistake During His First 100 Days Back in the White House

At one point in the night, Trump took questions from the live studio audience and was asked what he believed his biggest mistake from his first 100 days was.

"That's the toughest question I can have, because I don't really believe I've made any mistakes," the commander-in-chief answered.

"We're in a transition period where we're in a transition period. I think leaders are reassured," he continued. "I think you're going to see tremendous economic victories over the next period of a year, like far greater than ever imagined right now, as I said, we're losing billions and billions of dollars on trade."

"We're going to make billions and billions of dollars, but it takes a little while. That doesn't happen overnight, but it will happen much faster than people understand," he concluded.