'Pathetic and Sad': Donald Trump Mocked for Using Mini Tic Tac Container as Evidence of Inflation
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media for using a travel-sized container of Tic Tacs to mock President Joe Biden and his administration's economic policies causing inflation.
During a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, August 14, Trump held up a regular-sized Tic Tac box and a mini-sized one, side-by-side, to demonstrate what he called "inflation."
He told the crowd of his supporters, "The groceries, just to put it in simple terms, people go to the grocery store, and they have less than half a deal."
"This is inflation. These are Tic Tacs. This is inflation," he repeated, gesturing to the big and small boxes. "This is what’s happened. I just happened to have somebody give me this one today. I said, 'I think we’ll put it up as an example of inflation.'"
Trump's stunt went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several of his most outspoken critics pointed out how his "little demonstration" doesn't describe inflation at all.
One user shared a clip of the former president's speech in a post that read, "These rich people have no idea what is going on in the real world. This guy does not realize you can buy Tic Tacs in different sizes."
Another user commented, "He’s either doing a VERY bad job of fundraising from the company that makes Tic Tacs, or he’s just a senile old f--- who doesn’t know what the f--- he’s doing or saying."
A third person joked, "I'm shocked that a man who led several businesses to go bankrupt doesn't know a thing about how basic economics works. This is just pathetic and sad."
The former president's act coincided with the latest report from the Department of Labor, revealing a 0.2 percent increase in consumer prices from June to July. This followed a slight decline in the previous month, marking the first drop in four years.
While Trump's use of the Tic Tacs container aimed at delivering a message about inflation, the regular-sized Tic Tacs box, which typically contains about 38 mints, is priced at just $1.50. The mini travel-sized boxes, commonly found in larger multipacks, are around the same price and are meant for travel on planes and other on-the-go purposes.
Trump continues to focus his campaign attacks on President Biden despite the commander-in-chief withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race in July.
