'Pathetic and Sad': Donald Trump Mocked for Using Mini Tic Tac Container as Evidence of Inflation

During a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, August 14, Trump held up a regular-sized Tic Tac box and a mini-sized one, side-by-side, to demonstrate what he called "inflation."

He told the crowd of his supporters, "The groceries, just to put it in simple terms, people go to the grocery store, and they have less than half a deal."

"This is inflation. These are Tic Tacs. This is inflation," he repeated, gesturing to the big and small boxes. "This is what’s happened. I just happened to have somebody give me this one today. I said, 'I think we’ll put it up as an example of inflation.'"