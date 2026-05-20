Donald Trump Mocked After Revealing He's Going to Make the Reflection Pool 'Waterproof'
May 20 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump faced widespread online ridicule after mistakenly referring to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as a "reflecting lake" and bragging that his renovation project would make it "waterproof."
Critics and social media users quickly mocked the bizarre phrasing, pointing out the absurdity of calling a body of water "waterproof" and mocking his apparent confusion over the iconic landmark's actual name.
"I’m doing a job on the 'Reflecting Lake' for a fraction of what they paid... It’s going to be beautiful. It’s going to be waterproof. It’s going to be reflecting again,” he said.
While the phrasing sounded comical, Trump was referencing the application of an industrial-grade sealer and waterproofing compound. The compound is being applied to the pool's 2,000-foot floor to patch historic cracks and prevent chronic leaking.
The project involves painting the concrete basin a bright blue shade. Trump claims this will keep the water pristine, rather than allowing the "swamp sludge" and algae blooms that plagued past administrations to gather.
Social media had a field day with Trump’s comments; however, users jokingly questioned how a lake could be waterproof. .
“How exactly do you 'waterproof' a lake? I'm beginning to think that he's not a genius like he claims to be,” quipped one X user.
“So the water in the reflecting lake won't be wet?” jokingly wondered another.
'He Has the Best Words'
A former Republican mockingly remarked, “A…waterproof reflection lake? Hmmmm…he has the best words because he’s like really, really smart as it pertains to water and reflecting pools, guys…probably the smartest ever in terms of reflecting and in terms of water. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
Many critics pointed out the disconnect between the administration's hyper-focus on cosmetic D.C. renovations and the everyday financial struggles of Americans.
Other users posted sarcastic comments about daydreaming about the "waterproof lake" to feel better while paying high prices at gas pumps and grocery stores.
“Quite literally anything but improving American lives but like he says, he never thinks about Americans,” noted another X user in reference to a viral comment the POTUS made when talking about his failed Iran war.
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Beyond the internet jokes, the project faces serious legal trouble. The Cultural Landscape Foundation filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of the Interior.
The suit argues that the "vivid blue coating" violates federal preservation reviews.
It claims the paint transforms a historic civic landscape into what looks like a "giant lap pool" or commercial swimming pool.
'Like a 3-Year-Old in a Diaper'
Though Trump initially claimed the real-estate-style fix would cost a meager $1.5 million to $1.8 million, federal records revealed that the rushed, no-bid contract has already ballooned to $13.1 million as his war in Iran continues to rage.
"Trump’s already lost interest in his own Iran war disaster. Jumped straight to the next shiny distraction like a 3-year-old in a diaper playing with toys. Only difference? He yaps incoherently 24/7 while the world burns," noted an X observer.