Politics 'Arrest Them All': Donald Trump Accuses 'Traitor' Barack Obama of Treason in Unhinged Posting Spree Source: MEGA Donald Trump called for the arrest of Barack Obama, among other political enemies, in his latest unhinged posting spree. Lesley Abravanel May 14 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An unhinged President Donald Trump called for the arrest and prosecution of former President Barack Obama during a late-night Truth Social posting spree between Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12. Trump amplified an anonymous post captioned "Arrest Obama the traitor," baselessly accusing Obama of orchestrating a "coup" and collaborating with the CIA to manufacture false intelligence during the 2016 election. "Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government," read one post. "But first, Barack Obama."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Barack Obama a 'traitor' in his post.

Some critics say the catalyst to this latest rant was Obama’s interview with Stephen Colbert on May 6, in which he said, “We can survive a lot, bad policy, funky elections — there's a bunch of stuff that we can overcome. We can't overcome the politicization of the justice system, the awesome power of the state.” “You can't have a situation in which whoever is in charge of the government starts using that to go after their political enemies or reward their friends,” the 44th president added. Trump posted 55 times on his Truth Social platform over a three-hour window between 10:14 p.m. Monday and 1:12 a.m. Tuesday.

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Source: @Lateshowwithstephencolbert/youtube Barack Obama recently sat down with Stephen Colbert for an interview.

The posts accused Obama of committing "treason" and "seditious conspiracy," reviving unproven claims that the Obama administration spied on his 2016 campaign. The 79-year-old POTUS cited a heavily disputed narrative involving Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard regarding "Russiagate" documents. Following the text posts, Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting Obama, former President Joe Biden, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi bathing in a dirty, sewage-filled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, captioned "Dumacrats Love Sewage.”

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Source: MEGA The tirade also demanded the arrest and indictment of other high-profile political figures.

The tirade also demanded the arrest and indictment of other high-profile political figures, including Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and former CIA Director John Brennan. Trump answered a user who asked when the DOJ would act by writing, "They are working hard!" Comey responded to the posts, calling the president "crazy" and seemingly not well. “Biden was a horrible president. So was Obama, by the way. He was a terrible president,” a projecting Trump said in a radio interview on Tuesday. “He was a divider.” The social media barrage occurred just hours before Trump boarded Air Force One to attend a high-stakes diplomatic summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump also called out Hillary Clinton in the post.

A spokesperson for former President Obama released a sharp statement to the Detroit Free Press, calling the accusations "outrageous," "ridiculous" and a "weak attempt at distraction.” Independent legal experts and news outlets emphasized that there is zero evidence, court documentation, or credible intelligence supporting the treason allegations. Clinical psychologist Dr. John Gartner recently warned that Trump is exhibiting signs of frontotemporal dementia, claiming his rate of mental and cognitive deterioration is accelerating rapidly. Speaking on "The Daily Beast Podcast," Gartner stated that Trump's decline is happening so fast that he is "not the same man he was four weeks ago," pointing to specific behavior changes, language degradation and an increasing loss of judgment.