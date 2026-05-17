Megyn Kelly Challenges Donald Trump on Gas Prices and Iran War: 'It's a Lie'

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Megyn Kelly openly criticized President Donald Trump for allegedly pushing “propaganda” regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." This criticism comes as Americans contend with rising gas prices, which have surpassed $4.39 a gallon.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly publicly challenged Donald Trump over his claims about gas prices and the Iran conflict.

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During the May 1 episode, Kelly presented a video clip in which Trump stated that gas prices would “drop like a rock” following the conclusion of the war with Iran. Trump maintained that the conflict is essential for preventing the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

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Source: MEGA During her show, she criticized his statement that fuel costs would 'drop like a rock' after the war.

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Kelly highlighted the ongoing increase in gas prices, noting that the average price had risen to $4.40 by that Friday. Trump responded to a reporter’s inquiry about these rising costs by asserting, “And you know what? And we’re not going to have a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran.”

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Senator Rick Scott of Florida also weighed in on the issue during a CNN appearance. When asked how to address concerns from Americans upset about fuel costs, Scott laid the blame on Democrats. He suggested that their policies aim to elevate gas prices to encourage a shift towards electric vehicles. His statements included, “Trump’s tried to get gas prices down. He did his first term. He’s done it this term.”

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly argued that rising gas prices contradict his messaging, pointing to data showing continued increases.

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Kelly countered this narrative, stating that Trump’s own intelligence community had reassessed Iran’s nuclear capabilities, concluding that the country is “not anywhere near getting a nuclear bomb.” She described Trump’s statements as misleading and unconvincing. “You can say Iran’s a bad actor,” Kelly acknowledged, “but what he just said is a lie. It’s b-------. It’s f------ propaganda, and it’s not gonna sell. People don’t believe it.”

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Source: MEGA; Megyn Kelly/YouTube The heated exchange reflects growing public concern over economic strain and foreign policy decisions.