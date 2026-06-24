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Donald Trump Mocked After Sitting on a Black Mat During Fox News Interview: 'That's His Diaper Changing Pad'

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Source: @sarrah_bellus/X/MEGA

The president's Fox News interview featured him squatting on a black pad on air.

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June 24 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump seemed to be quite the party pooper during his interview on Fox News.

The president, 80, sat on a black mat during his chat with the network and the scene had fans joking he may have had a little accident in his rear area.

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Donald Trump Used Black Mat to Sit on White Couch

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image of trump
Source: @sarrah_bellus/X

Donald Trump's 2024 Fox News interview recently resurfaced.

Trump sat with the other Fox News hosts on a crisp white couch as they discussed his administration.

The screenshot of the interview from 2024 recently went viral, with users on X guffawing over the POTUS' choice to sit his behind on a seat covering, with one writing: "That's not a black blanket. That's his diaper changing pad."

"Trump: the s--- stain in America’s underwear that can never be washed out," another joked, while someone else added: "He is s---- himself everywhere he goes!"

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image of trump
Source: MEGA

'Diaper Don is on a mission to leave a mark wherever he goes,' a user joked.

"I don’t care how many poopy protectors they use, I would still put on a hazmat suit and torch that thing after he sat there, then call in a team to deep fumigate the entire studio," another grossed-out person said.

"Diaper Don is on a mission to leave a mark wherever he goes," someone laughed, while a sixth fan said: "Putting a mat down for him like he’s a dog just back from the vet LOL."

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A Viral Video Surfaced Last Month Claiming Donald Trump Pooped in His Pants

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image of trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health has sparked major concern recently.

Last month, a video went viral that trolls claim showed the businessman pooping in his pants while he was inspecting the columns at the White House.

At the time, social media users claimed he soiled himself when he got out of his car before taking a gander at the pillars.

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Source: @KellieMeyerNews/X

A viral video of Donald Trump touching the White House columns went viral last month.

"Here's a video of the president literally taking a s---. Just a normal Tuesday," a Threads user reported on May 25.

Other viewers compared Trump to a "toddler" and some alleged he was wearing an adult diaper.

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The POTUS Underwent His Annual Physical Last Month

image of trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly weighs 238 pounds.

Trump's health fueled concern recently, with the politician often being spotted falling asleep during meetings and showing up to official events with bruised hands.

He underwent his annual physical last month, with his official medical report claiming he's in "excellent health."

According to his doctor, Sean Barbabella, Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive assessment and "demonstrated strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function."

“Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," the U.S. Navy veteran added.

The report stated the president's height measures 6 feet 3 inches tall and he weighs 238 pounds.

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