Why Donald Trump's Health Rumors Refuse to Die as White House Fails to Silence Critics With Lack of 'Trust and Accountability': Expert
June 16 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
Concerns over Donald Trump's health remain at an all-time high more than one year after he took office for the second time in January 2025.
From his bruised hands to swelled-up legs, rumors about the POTUS' well-being refuse to disappear as the White House can't seem to shush the critics.
Donald Trump's Health Rumors 'Take on a Life of Their Own'
Public relations expert Mary Elizabeth Elkordy exclusively tells OK! why the 80-year-old's health is often a topic of conversation.
"Health rumors can persist because once a narrative starts circulating online, it takes on a life of its own — especially if there is imagery that confirms a rumor," she says.
Trump was most recently spotted falling asleep at a New York Knicks game earlier this month and the moment went viral.
According to Elkordy, White House denials of the politician's wellness "don't always end the conversation because many people filter information through their existing political views and the content that they see online" as people "may have already formed an opinion."
"What we're really seeing is a trust and accountability issue," the communications strategist went on. "Health rumors aren't just about health. They're often a reflection of broader public skepticism toward institutions, government, and the media."
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The White House Has a Hard Time Controlling the Narrative
"When trust is already fractured, even accurate information can struggle to break through," she says, adding that by constantly denying Trump's vitality, it "creates another headline, another social media post and another round of discussion."
Elkordy explains the President's Palace "no longer controls the flow of information the way it once did."
She notes every time Trump "stumbles" or makes an "off-the-cuff comment," it can be shared on social media within minutes, which makes it harder for the White House to communicate the right messages.
"It's competing with countless interpretations of that message in real time," she adds. "Then you add in having a very press/social media-friendly President and that allows for so much more content for his press team to have to consider."
Donald Trump Is Often Spotted With Bruised Hands
The White House announced last year Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, an ailment that causes swollen ankles and legs.
He's also been seen falling asleep during official presidential meetings at the Oval Office and at public events. In recent months, the Celebrity Apprentice alum's dominant right hand often looks puffy and discolored.
Trump's hand is frequently covered with bandages and heavy makeup to hide the bruises.
The media personality's black-and-blue palms were previously attributed to his heavy use of aspirin. He takes 325mg of the drug a day, while the recommended dosage is 81mg for an adult male.