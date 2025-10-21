Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump Over 'Insane' AI Video of President Pooping on Protestors as 'King': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert reacted to an AI video of Donald Trump as 'king.'

In the 19-second AI clip, Trump wore a crown on his head while in control of a fighter jet with the words "King Trump" displayed on its side, as feces were released over Times Square. "One person who did not like the message of 'No Kings' was Donald Trump. He was subtle in his criticism," Colbert quipped during Monday's episode.

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert hit at Donald Trump in opening monologue.

The late-night host continued, "To prove that he’s not a monarch, on Saturday night, he posted this AI video of himself wearing a crown, flying a jet and strafing New York City with feces." Colbert proceeded to play the clip before adding, "There it is: King Trump crapping on America. Which is insane, though I will grant, factually accurate."

Stephen Colbert Tells Donald Trump to 'Eat a Vegetable'

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube The AI-generated video showed Donald Trump wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet.

The funny man didn't stop his mockery there, as Colbert offered dietary advice to the president after examining the AI stool. "Eat a vegetable, baby. Throw in a handful of flax seeds in your milkshake. You got a real problem," he joked.

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Donald Trump dumped poop on protestors in the AI video.

Colbert went on to throw shade at MAGA figures who participated in promoting the AI video. "Only an absolute idiot and a moral reprobate would defend it. So naturally, that’s exactly what House Speaker Mike Johnson did," Colbert snubbed. The television personality had been referring to Johnson's comments about Trump sharing the AI video, as the speaker of the House of Representatives called the clip "satire" and claimed critics were "taking it too seriously."

Mike Johnson Defends Donald Trump AI Video

Source: MEGA Mike Johnson defended Donald Trump's sharing of the AI video.