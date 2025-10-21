Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump Over 'Insane' AI Video of President Pooping on Protestors as 'King': Watch
Oct. 21 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Donald Trump seems to like the idea of being king — and Stephen Colbert finds the fantasy a bit too accurate.
During the Monday night, October 20, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the famed comedian reacted to a viral AI video the president of the United States shared to Truth Social over the weekend of "King Trump" flying a fighter jet that dumped loads of poop on Americans protesting in New York City.
The short video was uploaded by Trump in response to "No Kings" protests that occurred across the country on Saturday, October 18.
In the 19-second AI clip, Trump wore a crown on his head while in control of a fighter jet with the words "King Trump" displayed on its side, as feces were released over Times Square.
"One person who did not like the message of 'No Kings' was Donald Trump. He was subtle in his criticism," Colbert quipped during Monday's episode.
The late-night host continued, "To prove that he’s not a monarch, on Saturday night, he posted this AI video of himself wearing a crown, flying a jet and strafing New York City with feces."
Colbert proceeded to play the clip before adding, "There it is: King Trump crapping on America. Which is insane, though I will grant, factually accurate."
Stephen Colbert Tells Donald Trump to 'Eat a Vegetable'
The funny man didn't stop his mockery there, as Colbert offered dietary advice to the president after examining the AI stool.
"Eat a vegetable, baby. Throw in a handful of flax seeds in your milkshake. You got a real problem," he joked.
Colbert went on to throw shade at MAGA figures who participated in promoting the AI video.
"Only an absolute idiot and a moral reprobate would defend it. So naturally, that’s exactly what House Speaker Mike Johnson did," Colbert snubbed.
The television personality had been referring to Johnson's comments about Trump sharing the AI video, as the speaker of the House of Representatives called the clip "satire" and claimed critics were "taking it too seriously."
Mike Johnson Defends Donald Trump AI Video
"The president uses social media to make the point. You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that," Johnson insisted during a news conference earlier on Monday. "He is using satire to make a point. He is not calling for the murder of his political opponents."
While Johnson never mentioned what Trump's point was, he fired one more shot at Saturday's protests while calling for an end to the ongoing 21-day government shutdown and urging Senate minority leader Chuck Shumer to accept a House-passed stopgap spending bill.
"Now that Chuck Schumer has had his spectacle, he’s had his big protest against America, this is our plea: We’re asking ... that he is finally now ready to go to work and end this shutdown and stop inflicting pain on the American people," Johnson stated.