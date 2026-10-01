or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Mocked by Critics After His 'Super Intelligence' Memo Misspells 'United States': 'The Jokes Write Themselves'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House has not issued an official comment or released a corrected update.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump was brutally ridiculed after he misspelled "United States" as "Unites States" on the official document for the White House Accord on “Super Intelligence,” the POTUS’ new description for Artificial Intelligence.

The typo appeared directly underneath Trump's signature, labeling his title as "President of the Unites States." Trump and the White House published the error online on Truth Social and X, immediately drawing heavy mockery across social media for the irony of a "super intelligence" directive lacking basic spellcheck.

The signing came alongside an executive order in which Trump announced that the administration was officially changing the term for Artificial Intelligence to "Super Intelligence.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The Jokes Write Themselves'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Elon Musk; Mark Zuckerberg; Sundar Pichai
Source: MEGA

The document was also signed by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai.

Titled the "Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities," the document outlines voluntary internal controls, independent audits, and safeguards for advanced technology.

Because the document was signed by the world’s most powerful tech leaders—including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai — users were baffled that nobody in the room noticed.

The gaffe sparked instant social media ridicule, with political commentator Brian Krassenstein sharing a screenshot of the typo with the caption, “The jokes write themselves.”

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Poked Fun at the Error

Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom quipped of the mistake, 'The Golden Age of ‘Super Intelligence.''

Trump foil and potential 2028 presidential candidate, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, also shared the spelling spectacle, circling it in red and adding the deadpan comment, “The Golden Age of ‘Super Intelligence.'”

"Superintelligence community has a spelling error," posted AI academic Furkan Gözükara, adding a laughing emoji.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Amash
Source: MEGA

Former Republican Congressman Justin Amash also reshared the image.

Former Republican Congressman Justin Amash reshared the image with the caption, "President of the Unites States," letting the error speak for itself.

Other users chimed in with variations of "If this is Super Intelligence, I'll pass," and "Misspelling the name of your own country in a document about super intelligence is an impressive feat."

photo of The POTUS was mocked after his AI-powered website confirmed he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

The POTUS was mocked after his AI-powered website confirmed he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Tech commentators joked about token usage, with one user posting: "The least you could do was proofread the most important page of the doc... you have infinite tokens.”

Critics used it to mock the pact's core concept of "self-regulation," arguing that if tech companies can't spot an error under the president's signature, they probably shouldn't be trusted to police their own existential AI risks.

The typo follows the equally mocked rollout of Trump's new AI-powered government website, which admitted he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The White House has not issued an official comment or released a corrected graphic.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.