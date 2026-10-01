Donald Trump Mocked by Critics After His 'Super Intelligence' Memo Misspells 'United States': 'The Jokes Write Themselves'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump was brutally ridiculed after he misspelled "United States" as "Unites States" on the official document for the White House Accord on “Super Intelligence,” the POTUS’ new description for Artificial Intelligence.
The typo appeared directly underneath Trump's signature, labeling his title as "President of the Unites States." Trump and the White House published the error online on Truth Social and X, immediately drawing heavy mockery across social media for the irony of a "super intelligence" directive lacking basic spellcheck.
The signing came alongside an executive order in which Trump announced that the administration was officially changing the term for Artificial Intelligence to "Super Intelligence.”
'The Jokes Write Themselves'
Titled the "Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities," the document outlines voluntary internal controls, independent audits, and safeguards for advanced technology.
Because the document was signed by the world’s most powerful tech leaders—including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai — users were baffled that nobody in the room noticed.
The gaffe sparked instant social media ridicule, with political commentator Brian Krassenstein sharing a screenshot of the typo with the caption, “The jokes write themselves.”
Critics Poked Fun at the Error
Trump foil and potential 2028 presidential candidate, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, also shared the spelling spectacle, circling it in red and adding the deadpan comment, “The Golden Age of ‘Super Intelligence.'”
"Superintelligence community has a spelling error," posted AI academic Furkan Gözükara, adding a laughing emoji.
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Former Republican Congressman Justin Amash reshared the image with the caption, "President of the Unites States," letting the error speak for itself.
Other users chimed in with variations of "If this is Super Intelligence, I'll pass," and "Misspelling the name of your own country in a document about super intelligence is an impressive feat."
Tech commentators joked about token usage, with one user posting: "The least you could do was proofread the most important page of the doc... you have infinite tokens.”
Critics used it to mock the pact's core concept of "self-regulation," arguing that if tech companies can't spot an error under the president's signature, they probably shouldn't be trusted to police their own existential AI risks.
The typo follows the equally mocked rollout of Trump's new AI-powered government website, which admitted he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
The White House has not issued an official comment or released a corrected graphic.