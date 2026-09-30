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President Donald Trump's newly launched AI-powered website, America.gov, confirmed Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and that Trump lost, citing official records from the National Archives. America.gov is designed to serve as a single portal for government information by scraping tens of thousands of federal, state, and local government websites using artificial intelligence technology. America.gov, the White House said, is “a single digital point of entry for Americans to access federal government information or services online.”

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What Is America.gov?

Source: MEGA The White House's AI-powered website confirmed Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday, September 29, to “ensure federal agencies integrate” with the new AI-powered website, described by the White House as “a secure, intelligent and service-oriented single point of entry through which an individual can sign in, communicate in plain language, obtain accurate answers, and, where authorized and technically available, complete government transactions without having to navigate multiple federal agencies’ websites.” When early users and reporters asked the chatbot who won the 2020 election, it provided the official electoral count and noted that Trump lost, directly contradicting Trump's frequent claims. “Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Donald J. Trump lost,” it read, along with “Biden: 306 electoral votes” and “Trump: 232 electoral votes.”

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Donald Trump Gets Mocked on Social Media

Source: MEGA Social media users mocked the POTUS for the website contradicting his claims.

MeidasTouch posted a screenshot of the website confirming Trump’s 2020 loss, writing, “Good to know!” Political commentator Vince Wilson laughed, writing, “LMAO, I can’t wait for Trump to call his own AI fake news.” “Trump’s AI site: ‘Yes, you lost in 2020.’ Trump: ‘Fake news!’ AI: ‘I am the news.’ When the algorithm has better recall than the candidate,” quipped another. “But we were told by Dear Leader For Life MAGA Trump cult overlord Donald J. Trump that he won the 2020 election?” added another.

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Source: MEGA The website updated its programming to state it couldn't answer 'political questions.'

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California posted a screenshot of the answer on social media, writing, “Finally, a straight answer from someone in the Trump administration.” As the launch event continued, the administration modified the chatbot's behavior. The site updated its programming to state it could no longer answer "political questions.” The website is powered by Google’s Gemini and Elon Musk’s Grok and designed by Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, whom Trump appointed as the first Chief Design Officer to lead the National Design Studio, a temporary office within the White House created to modernize and redesign U.S. government digital and physical services.

Source: MEGA The program's answers are pulled from federal, state and local websites.