17 Times Donald Trump Body-Shamed Other People: Joe Biden, Chris Christie and More

Donald Trump launched his attacks even at former Miss Universe Alicia Machado after she gained weight following her 1996 Miss Universe win. He called her names like "Miss Piggy," "an eating machine" and "Miss Housekeeping."

The former president shamed her again during a presidential debate in 2016 when he responded to Hillary Clinton's comment on his endless sexist comment. He repeated the same blunder during a Fox & Friends interview.

"That person was a Miss Universe person, and she was the worst we ever had, the worst, the absolute worst," Trump said. "She was the winner and, you know, she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem."

Machado revealed to The New York Times that she suffered from anorexia and bulimia for five years after the public shaming.