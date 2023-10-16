17 Times Donald Trump Body-Shamed Other People: Joe Biden, Chris Christie and More
Alicia Machado
Donald Trump launched his attacks even at former Miss Universe Alicia Machado after she gained weight following her 1996 Miss Universe win. He called her names like "Miss Piggy," "an eating machine" and "Miss Housekeeping."
The former president shamed her again during a presidential debate in 2016 when he responded to Hillary Clinton's comment on his endless sexist comment. He repeated the same blunder during a Fox & Friends interview.
"That person was a Miss Universe person, and she was the worst we ever had, the worst, the absolute worst," Trump said. "She was the winner and, you know, she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem."
Machado revealed to The New York Times that she suffered from anorexia and bulimia for five years after the public shaming.
Angelina Jolie
While Angelina Jolie is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, Trump insulted her and insisted that she is not "a beauty."
"I understand beauty and she's not a great beauty by any stretch of the imagination," he told Larry King. "I don't even find her attractive. She's been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby."
Arianna Huffington
Trump offered a tirade against Ariana Huffington on X, formerly Twitter, in which he called her "unattractive."
"@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision," he wrote.
He dropped another tweet telling the then-Huffington Post editor not to consider his statement "harsh."
Bette Midler
In 2012, Trump expressed his disappointment as he could not attack Bette Midler's "ugly face or body" when she commented on his hair because of the "double standard."
He later posted: "While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct."
Carly Fiorina
Trump attacked Carly Fiorina and criticized her appearance before the presidential election. He told Rolling Stone, "Look at that face, would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?"
Carmen Electra
In 2005, Howard Stern interviewed Trump and asked him to rank women. When it was his turn to comment on Carmen Electra, the Apprentice host said he wasn't into her.
"In her heyday I never thought she was a 10. I think Carmen is someone who has unbelievable photogenic abilities," Trump continued. "She really looks unbelievable in a picture. Then when you see her."
Before giving the Baywatch star an 8, he described her chest as something "terrible" that looks like two "light bulbs coming out of a body."
Cher
A Twitter war started after Cher shared anti-Trump tweets following a discovery that his brand was sold at Macy's. She said she would never go to the department store again before sharing another tweet in which she called his hair "his rug."
"Cher-- I don't wear a 'rug'—it's mine. And I promise not to talk about your massive plastic surgeries that didn't work," Trump responded.
Chris Christie
Chris Christie and Trump have a long lists of attacks against each other. Most recently, The Art of the Deal author mocked the former New Jersey governor's weight.
"Don't call him a fat pig," Trump told the audience at a high school gym in Windham, N.H. "You can't do that."
Gail Collins
Gail Collins exposed Trump's unfriendly words to her in her column for The New York Times. The columnist said she once received a copy of an article she made regarding Trump and his business practices.
Per Collins, the paper returned to her with her headshot circled and the words "The Face of a Dog!" written all over it.
Halle Berry
In the same 2005 interview with Stern, Trump rated Halle Berry's face a "solid 8" when the radio host asked him to give female celebrities a score.
Heidi Klum
In a 2015 interview with The New York Times, Trump rated people again after he was asked about his comments about women.
He revealed that he finds women amazing but clarified that Heidi Klum was "no longer a 10."
Joe Biden
Trump started dissing Joe Biden's physique during a rally in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday, October 7. He shared that the current president of the U.S. does not look good in a bathing suit.
"I have a much better body than him," he went on. "But I'm not really sure I want to expose it, with the sun blaring down, the sand, the surf, the wind. It's not a pretty sight."
Kim Kardashian
Trump shifted his attention to Kim Kardashian after his body-shaming spree in public. He commented on her appearance when he had an interview on HLN's Showbiz Tonight in 2013.
While he said that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was a nice person, he later commented on her weight even when he was not asked about it.
"She's gotten a little bit large," he continued. "I would say this, I don't think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds."
Louise Sunshine
Even Trump's staff members were not exempt from his remarks.
In her interview with The Washington Post, Louise Sunshine said her former boss had a fat picture of her in a drawer, which he always pulled out whenever she did something wrong in her job.
Nicollette Sheridan
Nicollette Sheridan joined the list of celebrities Trump rated in his interview with Stern.
When asked about the Paper Dolls actress, he said: "A person who is very flat-chested is very hard to be a 10."
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell and Trump's long-standing feud also included body-shaming comments.
In 2013, O'Donnell underwent a weight-loss surgery and lost around 50 pounds. Trump took a month to comment on her transformation, writing on X, "Rosie O'Donnell just said she felt 'shame' at being fat-not politically correct! She killed Star Jones for weight loss surgery, just had it!"
Sarah Jessica Parker
In 2007, Sarah Jessica Parker was named the "least sexy woman in a group of very unsexy women," with Amy Winehouse and Sandra Oh appearing in the second and third places.
On Facebook five years later, Trump commented on the result and agreed to it.
"Sarah Jessica Parker voted 'unsexiest woman alive' – I agree," he wrote. "She said 'it's beneath me to comment on the potential Obama charitable gift. What's really beneath her?"