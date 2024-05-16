Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden for Excluding 'Intelligent' and 'Sharp' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. From Upcoming Debates
Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden for not wanting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be included in the upcoming debates.
“Crooked Joe Biden does not want RFK Jr. in the debates because Junior’ is far left him (sic) and they would be debating over the same territory, like ridiculous Open Borders and the Green New Scam, both of which are killing our Country,” Trump wrote on Thursday, May 16, on Truth Social. “He’s also sharper and far more intelligent than Joe, all making for a bad combination of ingredients.”
Trump, 77, then went on a bizarre rant, changing his stance on the matter and saying Kennedy Jr. should not come to the June 27 and September 10 events.
“I don’t care if Junios’ (sic) joins the Debate, but right now his polling numbers are very low, he is not properly qualified in the States, and he seems to be on a downward path,” Trump wrote. “Junior’ needs more than his name to get on the ‘stage!'”
As OK! previously reported, the debate was announced one day prior on Wednesday, May 15, and Trump didn't waste any time insulting his rival, calling him "the worst debater I have ever faced" and accused him of not being able to "put two sentences together."
"Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far," he alleged of Biden, 81. "It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire.'"
"I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September," he continued. "I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds — That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. 'Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'"
Kennedy Jr. then got involved, claiming Trump and Biden were teaming up to leave him out.
“Presidents Trump and Biden are colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70 percent say they do not want,” the politician wrote. “They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win. Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy.”