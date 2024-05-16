Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden for Excluding 'Intelligent' and 'Sharp' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. From Upcoming Debates

As OK! previously reported, the debate was announced one day prior on Wednesday, May 15, and Trump didn't waste any time insulting his rival, calling him "the worst debater I have ever faced" and accused him of not being able to "put two sentences together."

"Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far," he alleged of Biden, 81. "It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire.'"

"I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September," he continued. "I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds — That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. 'Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'"