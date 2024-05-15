'They Are Afraid I Would Win': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accuses Donald Trump and Joe Biden of 'Colluding' to Keep Him Out of Upcoming Debates

“Presidents Trump and Biden are colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want,” Kennedy Jr. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win. Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy.”

"Forty-three percent of Americans identify as independents. If Americans are ever going to escape the hammerlock of the two-party system, now is the time to do it," he explained. "These are the two most unpopular candidates in living memory."

He concluded, "By excluding me from the stage, Presidents Biden and Trump seek to avoid discussion of their eight years of mutual failure including deficits, wars, lockdowns, chronic disease, and inflation."