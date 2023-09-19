Donald Trump Accused of Being a 'Coward' After Skipping Second Republican Debate

According to Chris Christie, Trump is nervous to take the stage opposite his opponents.

“Obviously, he’s afraid,” Christie told radio host Hugh Hewitt during an interview. “He’s afraid to get on the stage against people who are serious.”

“If he really cares about the country — and I have deep questions about that — but if he really cares about the country, then he’s going to get up there, and he shouldn’t be afraid,” Christie said of his former pal.

“If, in fact, his ideas are so great, if his leadership is so outstanding, then his lead will only increase if he gets on the stage, not decrease,” he added.