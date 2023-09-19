Donald Trump Accused of Being a 'Coward' After Skipping Second Republican Debate
Donald Trump was called out for skipping the second Republican debate, which will take place in California next week. Instead, the former president, 77, will travel to Detroit, Mich., to talk to current and former union members, a source shared of his plans.
Of course, people couldn't help but diss the businessman as he hasn't shown up to one debate ahead of the 2024 election.
One person wrote, "Will Donald Trump finally stop being a coward and show up to debate?" while another said, "Trump is a liar, a petulant child, and a failure. Chip in $1, make sure @GovChristie is on the stage so he can expose him."
A third person added, "Donald Trump is afraid to debate because everybody's going to bring up January 6th and blame him."
Trump previously spoke about auto workers during an interview with NBC News amid the news they're on strike after the nation's three largest automakers failed to reach a deal.
“The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership, and their leadership should endorse Trump,” he said at the time.
UAW President Shawn Fain isn't happy about Trump speaking out about the situation.
“Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers,” Fain said in a statement. “We can’t keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don’t have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class.”
According to Chris Christie, Trump is nervous to take the stage opposite his opponents.
“Obviously, he’s afraid,” Christie told radio host Hugh Hewitt during an interview. “He’s afraid to get on the stage against people who are serious.”
“If he really cares about the country — and I have deep questions about that — but if he really cares about the country, then he’s going to get up there, and he shouldn’t be afraid,” Christie said of his former pal.
“If, in fact, his ideas are so great, if his leadership is so outstanding, then his lead will only increase if he gets on the stage, not decrease,” he added.
In May, Trump claimed his poll numbers were through the roof, which is why he doesn't need to debate his rivals.
“I’m leading by 40 points. A lot of people say, ‘Why would you do a debate when you have people at two and three and fifteen and fourteen [percent]?’” Trump told John Catsimatidis. “People don’t debate when they have these massive leads."