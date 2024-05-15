Donald Trump Slams President Joe Biden as the 'Worst Debater' He's Ever Faced
Donald Trump ranted about President Joe Biden's public speaking skills and accepted not one — but three different presidential debate dates on his Truth Social platform.
The back-and-forth began on Wednesday, May 15, when Biden accepted a debate time that was proposed by CNN, playfully quipping on X: "Over to you, Donald."
Following the announcement, the 77-year-old dubbed his political opponent "the worst debater I have ever faced" and accused him of not being able to "put two sentences together."
"Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far," he alleged. "It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire.'"
"I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September," he continued. "I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds — That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. 'Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'"
Hours later, he made another post to the conservative social media site with dates and news networks.
"It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th," he penned. "Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!"
That same day, he added a third date to his calendar.
"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on Fox News," the controversial politician announced. "The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum."
Trump has been demanding President Biden set up a date for them to go head-to-head on policy ever since the 81-year-old said he would be happy to debate the embattled ex-prez during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show.
Earlier this month, Trump claimed he was "ready to go" any time and anywhere and declared he would "win big."
President Biden agreed to the proposed dates for ABC and CNN. He has yet to publicly confirm the October debate with Fox News.