Donald Trump Nearly Walks Into Door In Viral Courtroom Moment

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 5 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is already going viral after being arraigned on Tuesday, April 4, in connection with the alleged "hush money" paid to Stormy Daniels.

While walking inside the courthouse, it appeared the former POTUS nearly walked into the door before catching it and pushing it open himself when the law enforcement officers walking ahead of him failed to hold it open for him.

Source: mega

Later in the arraignment, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, March 30, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 felony counts, which makes him the first ex President of the United states to face criminal charges in the country's history.

The indictment came following a years-long investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was looking into whether or not the controversial politician had falsified records related to reimbursement payments made to Michael Cohen after the former Trump lawyer paid Daniels a whopping $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election.

Source: mega

However, Trump has slammed the investigation as a "witch hunt," accusing Democrats of "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history."

"Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace," he raged in a Thursday, March 30, statement. "Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he's doing Joe Biden's dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on."

Source: mega
On Monday, April 3, the embattled businessman yet again attacked Bragg for his role in his ongoing legal woes, calling for the Manhattan DA to be "immediately indicted" himself.

"Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me," Trump wrote at the time. "Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF."

Source: OK!

The 76-year-old has since continued to take to social media to insist he is innocent, while slamming alleged "radical left lunatics, maniacs, and perverts" for his indictment.

"There was no Crime, it was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!" he wrote on Wednesday, April 5. "If we don’t stop the Radical Left, America is DEAD!"

People reported the viral clip of Trump walking into the courtroom.

