Donald Trump Nearly Walks Into Door In Viral Courtroom Moment

Later in the arraignment, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, March 30, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 felony counts, which makes him the first ex President of the United states to face criminal charges in the country's history.

The indictment came following a years-long investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was looking into whether or not the controversial politician had falsified records related to reimbursement payments made to Michael Cohen after the former Trump lawyer paid Daniels a whopping $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election.