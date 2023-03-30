Grand Jury Votes To Indict Former President Donald Trump Following Stormy Daniels Hush Money Investigation
A grand jury has officially voted to indict Donald Trump in connection with the alleged "hush money" payment of $130,000 that was made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.
This will make the embattled politician the first President of the United States to face criminal charges.
The Manhattan District Attorney's office is expected to contact the ex Prez's lawyers very soon in order to discuss his surrender to authorities so that he can face the charges.
District Attorney Alvin Bragg had been investigating the suspicious payment — that was initially made by ex Trump lawyer Michael Cohen — for quite some time, searching to prove whether or not the 76-year-old had falsified records related to the reimbursements he later made to the attorney.
During the investigation, Cohen claimed Trump had told him to pay Daniels the lump sum so that she would keep quiet about their affair that allegedly occurred after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2006, one year after the controversial businessman married Melania Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Trump repeatedly slammed the case against him as a "witch hunt" and referred to Bragg as "corrupt & highly political," insisting he was pursuing charges "with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale."
Trump even went so far as to tell a reporter at a Texas rally on Saturday, March 25, that he believed he was "off the hook."
"I think they’ve already dropped the case," he reportedly said at the time. "It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."
Later that day, he took to his Truth Social platform to double down on his claims.
"They have absolutely no case. The only witnesses are against their so-called ‘star’ witness, a serial liar, convicted felon, and disbarred lawyer [Michael Cohen]," he wrote. "I did nothing wrong, and they know it."
CNN reported the grand jury voted to indict Trump