Donald Trump's New Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Accused of and Investigated for Sexual Misconduct in 2017

Donald Trump is in the process of putting together his cabinet, and it already looks like there's drama.

Secretary of Defense nominee and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth was accused and investigated for sexual assault in 2017.

According to a statement obtained by a news outlet on Friday, November 15, "The Monterey Police Department investigated an alleged sexual assault at 1 Old Golf Course Road. 5. A general description of any injuries, property, or weapons involved: No weapons or property involved. Contusions to right thigh. The City of Monterey will not be making any other remarks related to this inquiry."