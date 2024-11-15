Donald Trump's New Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Accused of and Investigated for Sexual Misconduct in 2017
Donald Trump is in the process of putting together his cabinet, and it already looks like there's drama.
Secretary of Defense nominee and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth was accused and investigated for sexual assault in 2017.
According to a statement obtained by a news outlet on Friday, November 15, "The Monterey Police Department investigated an alleged sexual assault at 1 Old Golf Course Road. 5. A general description of any injuries, property, or weapons involved: No weapons or property involved. Contusions to right thigh. The City of Monterey will not be making any other remarks related to this inquiry."
The alleged incident occurred between October 7, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. and October 8, 2017 at 7 a.m. The victim, whose identity remains unknown, had “contusions to right thigh.”
No criminal charges were filed.
On Thursday, November 14, Vanity Fair reported that the Trump transition had an emergency meeting with Hegseth after learning about the alleged incident from years ago.
However, Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, fired back about the allegations.
“President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his Administration. Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again," Cheung said.
- 'Fascist Monsters!': Donald Trump Rages January 6th Committee Should Have Gone After 'Crazy Nancy Pelosi' — Not Peter Navarro
- Hoda Kotb's Replacement Revealed: Who Is Taking Over Her 'Today' Show Duties When She Retires From Gig in January?
- 'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Reveals He Has Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: 'I Was Stunned'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hegseth’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, denied the claim about the story, stating, “This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey police department, and they found no evidence for it.”
Hegseth has previously made controversial comments, which have resurfaced since his nomination was announced.
He recently claimed that women should not serve in combat roles in the military, sparking fury online.
“It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated," he stated. “We have all served with women and they’re great. But it’s just our institutions don’t have to incentivize that in places where traditionally... over human history, men in those positions are more capable.”
Mediaite obtained the report.