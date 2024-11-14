Jimmy Kimmel Roasts 'Crazy' Donald Trump for His Cabinet Picks: 'It's the Legion of Dumb'

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but roast Donald Trump over his picks for his upcoming administration so far.

On Wednesday, November 13, Trump, 78, who won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris, shared he selected Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general even though he was investigated in 2021 by the Department of Justice for alleged s---trafficking offenses involving a 17-year-old girl. (Gaetz denied the accusations and the DOJ dropped the charges against him in February 2023.)