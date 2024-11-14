Jimmy Kimmel Roasts 'Crazy' Donald Trump for His Cabinet Picks: 'It's the Legion of Dumb'
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but roast Donald Trump over his picks for his upcoming administration so far.
On Wednesday, November 13, Trump, 78, who won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris, shared he selected Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general even though he was investigated in 2021 by the Department of Justice for alleged s---trafficking offenses involving a 17-year-old girl. (Gaetz denied the accusations and the DOJ dropped the charges against him in February 2023.)
“You know, in a lot of jobs, being investigated for s---trafficking underage girls would hurt your chance for advancement. But in the Trump administration, you can list it on your resume under ‘special skills,'" the late-night host, 57, joked during the November 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“The Pizzagate gang is going to be furious about this, I’m sure, aren’t they?” Kimmel added. “What a team [Trump’s] put together. It’s the Legion of Dumb."
Kimmel also brought up how Trump made Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth his secretary of defense, as he likely doesn't have much experience to take on the job.
“There’s nothing more intimidating than a morning talk show host. It’s why Regis was so valuable to JFK during the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Kimmel joked.
He added, “This is why you can’t let Trump watch TV while he’s picking his Cabinet. ‘Mr. President, who should be in charge of housing and urban development?’ ‘How about Tom Selleck? He seems to know about these reverse mortgages.’ We thought it would be crazy. It is so much crazier than anyone ever imagined.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
So far, Trump has announced Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff, Elise Stefanik as US Ambassador to the United Nations, Elon Musk as Department of Government Efficiency, Vivek Ramaswamy as Secretary of Defense and more.
As OK! previously reported, Alina Habba, who has been working for Trump since 2021, said she won't be joining the administration.
"While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities," Habba, 40, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, November 14. "This administration is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!"