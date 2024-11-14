Alina Habba Snubs Donald Trump: Lawyer Passes on Opportunity to Serve as President-Elect's White House Press Secretary
Trump lawyer Alina Habba turned down an opportunity to serve as Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary after reports claimed she was the frontrunner for the position.
According to a news outlet, Habba traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, November 12, to discuss the role with the 78-year-old, however, it seems like she will not be taking it after all.
"While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities," Habba, 40, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, November 14. "This administration is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!"
Some people were disappointed to hear the news. One person wrote, "You are amazing Alina! Your future is bright! Keep fighting the good fight, President Trump and Americans are blessed to have you on our team!" while another said, "Hope to see you in some capacity on Trump’s team. Thanks for working to keep him on the campaign trail."
A third person added: "You will do great wherever you are! Thank you for all you have done!"
- Donald Trump’s Lawyer Alina Habba Admits Her Good Looks Helped Her Get Hired: 'I Caught Attention'
- Donald's Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accused of Copying Melania Trump's Look to Get Ex-President's 'Attention': 'Auditioning to Be Wife No. 4'
- 'A Horror Show': Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's Lawyer Mocked for Posing Together at Mar-a-Lago Party
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sean Hannity previously asked Habba on Tuesday on her thoughts about taking the position as Trump is building out his team after winning the 2024 election.
“I leave it to the president and the three people that are on my board of directors — that’s Luke, Chloe and Parker, my children. Everybody will know in time,” the attorney said.
“I am very loyal to President Trump. I would think about it very seriously," she added.
However, she refused to declare whether she'd want to be involved in the incoming administration.
“They are killing it on all fronts … It’s time to have advocacy for ‘America First,’ and whatever that looks like for President Trump and his team, I trust it. It’s a decision for all of them to make. Not me,” Habba said.
Habba, who founded the New Jersey-based law firm Habba Madaio & Associates, joined Trump’s legal team back in 2021.
In the past, she's represented Trump in several of his legal cases, including E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud case.
Mediaite reported on Habba traveling to Mar-a-Lago.