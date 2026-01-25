Donald Trump's Niece Mary Reveals Shocking Secrets From Trump Tower: 'He Weirdly Asked Me...'
Jan. 25 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, recently opened up about her experience working as a ghostwriter for her estranged uncle in a revealing interview with Monocle. The author and psychologist shared unexpected insights about their relationship and life at Trump Tower.
Reflecting on their early bonding, Mary said, “It wasn’t until I was quite a bit older, in my early twenties, that Donald and I started spending time together. He weirdly asked me to ghostwrite his second book.”
“It ended up not working out,” Mary noted, explaining the odd setup. “He gave me a desk in the back office of Trump Tower, and I had to try to put together some kind of narrative by talking to other people.”
Life at Trump Tower, according to Mary, was less fierce and more stagnant than one might expect.
“I was there for a few months, and we chatted every day, but what I recognized was that he didn’t seem to do any work – ever,” she revealed.
In his downtime, Donald appeared to obsess over media coverage.
“He sat behind his desk, going through newspaper clippings that mentioned him, and he would write pithy comments to the reporter – complimentary or insulting – and ask what I thought of them. That seemed to be the only thing the man did all day long,” Mary explained.
This isn’t the first time Mary has gone public with her thoughts on her uncle.
In a previous viral interview, she disclosed one of his greatest fears.
“One of the things he’s most afraid of is to have people understand that everything about him is based on a myth. He’s literally nothing of who he claims to be. He has to project this idea; he’s the greatest, the best. He’s trying to convince himself as much as he’s trying to convince everybody else,” she said of Donald.
In her personal life, Mary has also been making headlines. She tied the knot with her girlfriend during a secret ceremony in October 2025.
"Reader, I Married Her," she proudly announced in a Substack thread, sharing photos of their intimate celebration.
She wrote, “In October, the two of us were married in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends.”
Although she did not disclose her wife’s name, Mary called her the love of her life and her best friend, expressing her overwhelming happiness. “Today, I continue to be stunned by my greatest good fortune,” she reflected.
Mary is the author of several books, including Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man and her latest memoir, Who Could Ever Love You.