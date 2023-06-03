Mary Trump Fears Donald Trump’s Criminal Charges 'Increases' Former Prez’s 'Street Cred' With His Loyal Fanbase
Mary Trump is fearful of Donald Trump's fans. The estranged niece of the former president recently gave an interview discussing her uncle's influence and how his recent criminal charges could expand his sequacious base.
Mary spoke to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace about the Republican's position in politics, and if his following will dwindle.
"We continue to remain mired in this loop where I think a significant minority of people and the entirety of the Republican Party either think something’s going to shift or that they’re somehow going to escape unscathed," the Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man author shared. "And neither of those things is true. The darkness has always been there. But again, the more he gets away with, the darker it gets, the more he’s enabled, the darker it gets."
The Ivy League graduate is the first president in American history to be charged with criminal activity, but the threat of a felony hasn't impacted his popularity.
"And let’s face it, I don’t know that it matters that he is, to some degree, finally being held to account, because I think on the one hand, that increases his street cred for some of his followers," Mary explained during the broadcast. "And on the other hand, regardless, he will be, unless something happens, the Republican nominee for president of the United States in 2024."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The psychologist later claimed she has spent the past three years warning the public about her relative and how he has affected the nation's integrity.
"He is his retribution because as has been well-established and as you well know, he doesn’t care about anybody else. This is all his grievance, his pain, his need to fight back," Mary stressed. "And, you know, with all of the cards in his back pocket, by the way, you know, with all of the help he needs, it is his desire to undo whatever damage he believes has been done to him."
"So this is a person and it’s shocking to me in some ways that we still need to have this conversation, but we do. I was saying this in 2020, there’s no bottom," she added. "There is nothing he won’t stoop to. There is nothing he won’t reach for. And if it means bringing everybody down with him, if he thinks he’s going down, that’s what’s going to happen."