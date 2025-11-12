Politics Donald Trump Declares He Has an 'Obligation' to Sue the BBC for $1 Billion: They 'Defrauded the Public' Source: mega 'Well, I guess I have to,' Trump said, in reference to taking legal action against the BBC, during his Fox News interview on Monday, November 10. Allie Fasanella Nov. 12 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump feels obligated to take legal action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for supposedly doctoring footage of his January 6 Capitol speech. During his tense interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday, November 10, the host of The Ingraham Angle asked about the president's plans to sue. Trump responded bluntly, "Well, I guess I have to.” “Well, why not?” he continued. "Because they defrauded the public and they’ve admitted [it] and they’re top echelon. This is within one of our great allies, this is supposedly a great ally. The BBC — the government has a chunk of that one, I guess."

BBC Exposed for 'Doctoring' Donald Trump's January 6 Speech

Source: mega Donald Trump referred to the editing of the footage as 'a pretty sad event.'

The POTUS went on, describing the alleged editing of the footage as "a pretty sad event." "They actually changed my January 6 speech, which was a beautiful speech, which was a very calming speech and they made it sound radical," he explained. "And they actually changed it. What they did was rather incredible. They showed me the results later on, the results of what they did, how they butchered it up. But it was very dishonest. And the head man quit and a lot of the other people quit."

Source: mega The BBC apparently doctored footage of the president's January 6 speech.

Trump is referring to the resignations of BBC director general, Tim Davie, and head of news, Deborah Turness, on Sunday, November 9 — which came less than a week after a report from former BBC adviser Michael Prescott was leaked to the press. The leaked internal memo documenting a host of editorial errors revealed that the BBC's October 2024 documentary about the president intentionally aimed to mislead viewers by splicing two statements from his January 6, 2021 speech together. The edit made it seem as though the former real estate mogul was encouraging his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol following his 2020 election defeat.

Source: mega Donald Trump also sued CBS' parent company, which they settled for $16 million.

Trump told Ingraham, "I think I have an obligation to [sue the BBC] because you can’t allow people to do that — I couldn’t allow 60 Minutes — you know we settled that one for many millions of dollars. I couldn’t have allowed that to take place." The two-time Republican president is referencing his Paramount lawsuit, where he accused CBS of editing an interview with Kamala Harris in an episode of 60 Minutes. They settled for $16 million.

Source: mega Donald Trump is demanding a 'full and fair retraction' of the 2024 documentary.