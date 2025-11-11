Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Challenges Donald Trump in Tense Interview: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Ingraham didn’t hold back during her tense sit-down with President Donald Trump on The Ingraham Angle, giving viewers one of his most combative Fox News moments in a long time.

On Monday, November 10, Ingraham pressed Trump on rising housing costs and the fact that the average first-time homebuyer is now 40. When Trump tried to interject with, “We inherited that, you have to understand,” she cut him off, saying, “Let me get to the question, though.”

Source: @lauraingraham/Instagram Laura Ingraham challenged Donald Trump during a tense Fox News interview.

She then challenged his proposed 50-year mortgage plan, noting there had been a “significant MAGA backlash.” “Is that really a good idea?” she asked, as she quickly corrected him when he said, “It’s not even a big deal. I mean, you go from 40 to 50 years.” Ingraham pointed out the shift would actually be from 30 to 50 years.

Source: Fox News/YouTube

Trump then pivoted to Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom he called “my lousy Fed person,” adding he “is going to be gone in a few months.” He stated, “If we had a normal person, the Fed would have really low interest rates.”

Trump shows off all the gold he has in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/V5kR2DKqVi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 11, 2025 Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Ingraham pressed again: “Why are people saying they are anxious about the economy? Why are they saying that?” Trump dismissed it, saying, “I don’t know that they are saying [that]. I think polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we ever had.”

Source: Fox News/YouTube The two clashed over housing, the economy and China.

She brought up the GOP’s losses in New Jersey and Virginia and asked whether voters didn’t buy his economic claims. Trump fired back, stating, “More than anything else, it’s a con job by the Democrats. Costs are way down.” Things got even sharper when the topic moved to China. Ingraham cited a CNN report about expanding Chinese missile facilities and warned, “China is not our friend, sir.” Trump said, “They don’t want to mess around with us. I can tell you that.”

When she pushed him on China’s spying and intellectual property theft, Trump snapped, “Do you think the French are better?” While Ingraham said yes, Trump answered, “I’m not so sure.”

Source: Fox News/YouTube Donald Trump pushed back on polls and criticism from 'MAGA folks.'

The debate kept escalating as she raised concerns from “MAGA folks” about his stance on foreign students — specifically his comment that 600,000 Chinese students attend U.S. colleges. “Why, sir, is that a pro-MAGA position…?” she asked. Trump countered that without foreign students, “you would have half the colleges in the United States go out of business.”

Ingraham shot back, “So what?” to which Trump replied, “I think that’s a big deal.” She argued universities were too “dependent on China,” while Trump warned, “You don’t want to cut half of the people… destroy our entire university and college system. I don’t want to do that.” She still didn’t budge, telling him, “I wouldn’t lose any sleep.”

Trump eventually responded to her repeated references to “MAGA folk” disagreeing with him. “MAGA was my idea,” he said. “It was nobody else’s idea. I know better than anybody else MAGA wants to see our country thrive.” Even with all the on-air tension, Trump still gave Ingraham a personal tour of his famously gold-accented Oval Office, confirming the decor is made with real gold.

Source: Fox News/YouTube Laura Ingraham corrected him multiple times during the conversation.

“You can’t imitate gold, real gold,” he told her while pointing out the ornate frames and trim. “There’s no paint that imitates gold.” Ingraham joked, “So these aren’t from Home Depot?” Trump answered, “Nah, this is not Home Depot stuff.”