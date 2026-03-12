or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
NEWS

Donald Trump's Odd Airplane Bedroom Arrangement With Wife Melania Revealed

split of Donald and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed the strange but not surprising sleeping arrangement of Donald and Melania Trump on AF-1.

March 12 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are members of the Miles Apart Club when flying in Air Force One, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revealing new memoir.

In his book, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, Newsom recalled a 2018 tour Donald gave him of the presidential plane in which he showed him the presidential bedroom, which featured two beds separated by several feet.

“This was the chamber where he and Melania, on trips to distant places, retired. A room with two beds, I could see, separated by more than a few feet,” Gavin wrote.

Donald Trump Hints at His Sleeping Arrangements

image of Donald Trump hinted at his sleeping arrangements with his wife, according to the governor's memoir.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump hinted at his sleeping arrangements with his wife, according to the governor's memoir.

Gavin said Donald did not wait for him to “mentally fill in the blank.”

“Melania wanted one bed,” he recalled the president saying. “But two beds, you know, two beds next to each other.”

“He seemed to be winking,” Gavin observed, implying an acknowledgement of the obvious.

Gavin, 58, wrote that Donald, 79, acted like a "giddy child" during the tour, taking pride in the aircraft's "bells and whistles.”

'Separate Lives'

image of The pair apparently lead 'separate lives.'
Source: MEGA

The pair apparently lead 'separate lives.'

Reports consistently indicate that Donald and Melania lead "separate lives," with limited interaction, often residing in different quarters or properties, such as her New York apartment or Mar-a-Lago.

Observers, including author Michael Wolff, claim they rarely share a bedroom, with Melania focusing on her own interests and joining the president only for required public events. However, some aides have previously described this as an independent, rather than strained, arrangement.

Michael stated in May 2025 that the couple is effectively "separated" and does not inhabit a marriage "as we define marriage.”

Donald Trump

image of The pair share one son.
Source: MEGA

The pair share one son.

“They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,” the author said.

“And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated. The president of the United States and the first lady are separated,” he said on a May 2025 episode of "The Daily Beast" podcast.

Sources have described their interaction as limited to "what is expected," with the pair often acting independently.

Inside Their Marriage

donald trumps odd airplane bedroom arrangement melania revealed
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is rarely seen with her husband.

Melania has previously described herself as very independent and stated that she and her husband enjoy doing their own things, according to a 2016 Washington Post interview.

The first lady's limited presence at the White House is often attributed to her focus on parenting their son, Barron, and concerns for family safety following assassination attempts.

When the two traveled to Windsor Castle in the U.K. in 2025 for a royal state visit, a source told Daily Mail that Melania stayed as far away from her husband as possible.

“Below-stairs wags, noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she’d asked for a water bed she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald,” the source quipped.

