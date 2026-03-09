Politics 'I've Been in a Big Fight With Gavin Newsom': Sean Hannity Explodes at California Governor in Blistering Takedown Source: MEGA Fox News host Sean Hannity and sports journalist Stephen A. Smith slammed Gavin Newsom in a scathing takedown. Lesley Abravanel March 9 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

In the debut episode of Sean Hannity’s newly launched podcast, "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," the Fox News fixture launched a blistering swipe against California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), whom he called a “Trump stalker.” Hannity and his guest, Stephen A. Smith, the sports TV personality and host of ESPN's First Take, criticized Newsom for several things, including recent comments regarding his SAT scores and reading ability, which the hosts characterized as an attempt to "talk down" to voters during a book promotion event. While speaking with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Newsom said, "I'm like you. I'm no better than you. You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy. And, you know, and I'm not trying to offend anyone, you know, trying to act all there, if you've got 940.”

Sean Hannity: “You wanna know why I’m a Republican? Because you can’t screw up more than your buddy Gavin Newsom. I notice he’s not coming on your show.”



Stephen A. Smith: “Not yet.”



Sean Hannity: “Not yet? I’ve been in a big fight with Gavin... Oh, guess why he ain’t coming.”… pic.twitter.com/yQjUPw4BBV — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 9, 2026 Source: @RedWavePress/X

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity bashed Gavin Newsom on a podcast.

Newsom made these comments while discussing his lifelong struggle with dyslexia, explaining, "You've never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.” Critics, including Hannity, argued the comments were condescending and racially insensitive, raising questions about how the 58-year-old 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful's words influence public perception among a largely Black audience. The governor dismissed the criticism as manufactured MAGA outrage.

Source: MEGA Stephen A. Smith said Gavin Newsom hasn't come on his show yet.

“You wanna know why I’m a Republican? Because you can’t screw up more than your buddy Gavin Newsom. I notice he’s not coming on your show,” Hannity said to Smith. Smith, a Democrat who has been a vocal critic of his own party, replied, “Not yet,” before Hannity added, “Not yet? I’ve been in a big fight with Gavin.” He assured Hannity that if he does come on his show, The Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM, he would defend the Fox host over the comely California governor.

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity spoke about Gavin Newsom's presidential aspirations.

“Well, I’m going to say something that’s going to get me in trouble, but I don’t care: I will defend you to the hilt against Gavin Newsom for one reason and one reason only, that debate that he had against Governor DeSantis, you could not have been more fair,” Smith said. Hannity agreed and quipped, “You said, uh, I shocked the s--- out of you.” “You shocked the s--- out of me,’ I said, ‘I can’t believe it.’ I said you were fair. And I was like, that’s all you needed to do,” Smith replied.

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity called Gavin Newsom a 'disappointment.'