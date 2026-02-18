or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump's Unique Phone Habits Revealed by Author

split photo of Michael Wolff & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump’s chronic phone use shows one-sided talks.

Profile Image

Feb. 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael Wolff, known for his biographical works on Donald Trump, provides a revealing glimpse into the former president's unique relationship with his phone. Despite a tense relationship that includes threats of legal action from Trump, Wolff continues to share his observations.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Michael Wolff discussed Donald Trump’s phone habits.
Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube

Michael Wolff discussed Donald Trump’s phone habits.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent appearance on the podcast “Inside Trump’s Head,” Wolff discussed Trump’s unusual attachment to his phone, suggesting it serves as a medium for what he perceives as genuine human connections. “Anyone who has that number, he’ll talk to,” he explained regarding Trump’s willingness to engage with anyone who can reach him directly.

Article continues below advertisement

Wolff also noted that Trump’s staff plays a significant role in managing his phone. “They had to delete contacts to prevent the president from getting in touch with people he should not,” Wolff remarked, highlighting the challenges of managing a president’s communication.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The prominent biographer of Donald Trump said the president speaks to almost anyone with his number.
Source: MEGA

The prominent biographer of Donald Trump said the president speaks to almost anyone with his number.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joanna Coles, Wolff’s co-host, suggested that Trump’s phone habits might reflect feelings of loneliness. With Melania and Ivanka Trump frequently absent, she stated, “What I’m taking from this is he’s lonely, and this is his way of reaching out and sort of dominating the person he’s talking to.”

Michael concurred with this assessment, saying, “It’s certainly dominating because you never get a word in edgewise.” The interactions appear to be one-sided, emphasizing Donald’s isolation despite his public persona.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Staff reportedly manage and limit his contacts.
Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube

Staff reportedly manage and limit his contacts.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael recounted his experiences with Donald, indicating that the president often called him to discuss media coverage. “He found out I was the media guy, and then he started to call me up,” he explained.

However, these calls often centered on his exclusion from articles, as Michael noted, “It’s not, ‘You wrote this about me and it’s wrong.’ It’s, ‘You didn’t write this about me... so the article is wrong.’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Michael Wolff claimed conversations lack real dialogue.
Source: MEGA

Michael Wolff claimed conversations lack real dialogue.

Michael’s critical insights into Donald’s character have not gone unnoticed by the president, who prefers flattering attention. Despite threats of lawsuits, Michael remains steadfast, continuing to share what he believes are essential truths about the president.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.