Donald Trump's Unique Phone Habits Revealed by Author

Michael Wolff, known for his biographical works on Donald Trump, provides a revealing glimpse into the former president's unique relationship with his phone. Despite a tense relationship that includes threats of legal action from Trump, Wolff continues to share his observations.

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube Michael Wolff discussed Donald Trump’s phone habits.

During a recent appearance on the podcast “Inside Trump’s Head,” Wolff discussed Trump’s unusual attachment to his phone, suggesting it serves as a medium for what he perceives as genuine human connections. “Anyone who has that number, he’ll talk to,” he explained regarding Trump’s willingness to engage with anyone who can reach him directly.

Wolff also noted that Trump’s staff plays a significant role in managing his phone. “They had to delete contacts to prevent the president from getting in touch with people he should not,” Wolff remarked, highlighting the challenges of managing a president’s communication.

Source: MEGA The prominent biographer of Donald Trump said the president speaks to almost anyone with his number.

Joanna Coles, Wolff’s co-host, suggested that Trump’s phone habits might reflect feelings of loneliness. With Melania and Ivanka Trump frequently absent, she stated, “What I’m taking from this is he’s lonely, and this is his way of reaching out and sort of dominating the person he’s talking to.” Michael concurred with this assessment, saying, “It’s certainly dominating because you never get a word in edgewise.” The interactions appear to be one-sided, emphasizing Donald’s isolation despite his public persona.

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube Staff reportedly manage and limit his contacts.

Michael recounted his experiences with Donald, indicating that the president often called him to discuss media coverage. “He found out I was the media guy, and then he started to call me up,” he explained. However, these calls often centered on his exclusion from articles, as Michael noted, “It’s not, ‘You wrote this about me and it’s wrong.’ It’s, ‘You didn’t write this about me... so the article is wrong.’”

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff claimed conversations lack real dialogue.