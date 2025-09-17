Donald Trump Has Odd Reaction to Robert Redford's Death: 'Good Way to Go'
Sept. 17 2025, Published 7:25 a.m. ET
Donald Trump had a surprising take when asked about Robert Redford’s death on Tuesday, September 16.
While leaving the White House for a U.K. visit, the president stopped to speak with reporters, who asked for his reaction to the Oscar-winning actor’s passing.
“Robert Redford was great; he had a series of years where there was nobody better,” Trump said, before adding that dying peacefully in his sleep was “a good way to go.”
Though he praised Redford’s career, Trump didn’t name a favorite film.
Instead, he gave a broad response, stating, “Well, you have a lot of them … I’d say he made seven or eight great movies, they were really great. There was a period of time when he was the hottest. I thought he was great.”
Redford, who had a long history of speaking out on American politics, often made it clear he wasn’t a fan of Trump.
In a 2019 op-ed for The Washington Post, the actor wrote that Trump “degrades everything he touches” and argued he has no respect for democracy.
One year later, Redford endorsed Joe Biden in a CNN column, saying Trump’s presidency had caused the U.S. to “lose its place as a world leader.”
As OK! previously reported, Redford's longtime publicist, Cindi Berger, confirmed the sad news, writing, “Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”
No cause of death has been given, but Berger confirmed he died in his sleep. Redford leaves behind his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, along with his five children and several grandchildren.
The actor and director was a Hollywood legend known for classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), Three Days of the Condor (1975) and All the President’s Men (1976).
He also starred in Out of Africa (1985), and in 1980, he made his directorial debut with Ordinary People, which won him the Academy Award for Best Director.