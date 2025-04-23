Is Donald Trump on Ozempic? President's Rapid Weight Loss Suggests He Could Be Doing More Than Dieting and Exercise
Did Donald Trump hop on the Ozempic train?
The president of the United States sparked suspicions he could be using the weight-loss enhancing medication after his recent physical revealed the 78-year-old had shed an impressive amount of pounds.
In 2020, Trump's last presidential physical from his first term in office confirmed his weight of 244 pounds, according to the Associated Press. His physician, Sean Barbabella, however, shared earlier this month that the 6-foot-3 POTUS weighed 224 pounds — meaning he'd lost a whopping 20 pounds.
While the White House doctor claimed the president's slimmed figure was thanks to his "active lifestyle" and "frequent victories in golf events" — all of which notably take place at his own venues — experts suggest Trump could have had help with a little friend called Ozempic.
"Most people don’t lose [weight] that fast without meds," obesity medicine specialist Dr. Lisa Oldson informed a news publication, admitting her speculation about Trump shedding that many pounds solely from dieting and exercise.
"When we look at people losing 30 pounds, 40 pounds, 50 pounds, 80 pounds, 100 pounds, that’s much more often due to the newer meds, the GLP agonists," she explained after previous reports claimed Trump's heaviest weight reached 254 pounds.
Alabama-based dietitian Dr. Carolyn Williams, however, argued that using weight-loss drugs typically "make you feel bad," and Trump has appeared happy and healthy in front of the public eye.
Addressing Ozempic rumors, Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the Republican politician has had no medicated help in his weight-loss journey.
"As the results of his recently conducted physical concluded, President Trump is indeed in peak physical and mental condition as a result of his strenuous schedule working 20 hours per day, his exercise on the golf course, and his diet courtesy of the exceptional White House chefs," she said in a statement to the news outlet. "The President is in a physical condition that most men his age could only dream about."
Trump himself has spoken out about losing weight the "hard way" during a chat with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade last year.
"I've been so busy I haven't been able to eat very much. I'm not able to sit down and eat like a person like you — you can sit down and eat. Me, it's a little bit tougher," he mentioned in January 2024.
At the time, Dr. Williams warned this might not be a sustainable solution for the president.
"He has lost some weight, particularly in the abdominal area where visceral fat is stored. What's less clear is how healthy his approach is for losing this weight and maintaining it," she pointed out.
The licensed dietitian added: "Skipping meals due to scheduling and/or stress isn't a long-term solution. If this is the case, he's likely lacking some key nutrients — ones like fiber, potassium, calcium, and vitamin D — in his diet unless he's focusing on nutrient-dense foods when he does find time for a meal."
The Daily Beast's weekly newsletter, The Swamp, spoke to weight-loss experts and Trump's press secretary.