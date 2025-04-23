Is Donald Trump on Ozempic? President's Rapid Weight Loss Suggests He Could Be Doing More Than Dieting and Exercise

In 2020, Trump's last presidential physical from his first term in office confirmed his weight of 244 pounds, according to the Associated Press. His physician, Sean Barbabella, however, shared earlier this month that the 6-foot-3 POTUS weighed 224 pounds — meaning he'd lost a whopping 20 pounds.

While the White House doctor claimed the president's slimmed figure was thanks to his "active lifestyle" and "frequent victories in golf events" — all of which notably take place at his own venues — experts suggest Trump could have had help with a little friend called Ozempic.