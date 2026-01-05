Donald Trump's 'Wavering Walk' and 'Timidness' Descending Air Force One Steps Fuels Mounting Health Concerns

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared cautious when he recently descended the steps of Air Force One. After staying at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for 15 days, he returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday, January 4, gripping the handrail on the aircraft as he made his way down at a private Maryland tarmac.

Source: mega Donald Trump was accused of acting 'timid' when he descended Air Force One on Sunday, January 4.

The POTUS, 79, walked down carefully, and once he got to the second part of the staircase, he became even slower. When he made his way over to the helicopter that brought him directly to the White House, social media users accused him of having a "wavering walk," as he headed toward the side of the door instead of in front of it. When the helicopter touched down at the White House, he used both handrails to descend the short staircase.

Social Media Reacts to Trump's Appearance

Source: mega The president used both handrails when he exited a helicopter.

"I think the wavering walk to the the helicopter was way worse than the timid approach to the stairs," one person said online. "Trump could not walk in a straight line if he tried." "He needs an escalator," another individual joked, while a third said, "He's worried he might slip on a dropped French fry or chicken McNugget." Others defended the president, claiming he walks like any other person his age.

Why Has the President Had Bruising on His Hands?

Source: mega The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency this past summer.

Worries over the Republican's health have heightened over the past several months, as aside from his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, he's been sporting dark bruises on his hands. Over the summer of 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the discoloration was from frequent handshaking, but in a January 1 piece from the Wall Street Journal, he stated that the bruising occurs because he's taking a higher dose of aspirin than what his doctor recommended.

Source: mega The POTUS had obvious makeup on his bruised hand when he visited England last year.

“I’m a little superstitious. They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart," he spilled. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?" While the president often tries to conceal his bruising with makeup, social media users also accused him of having a "hole" in his hand when he met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 30, 2025. The spot prompted people to share theories that the POTUS could be receiving an IV for some kind of treatment.

Donald Trump Recently Had a Medical Exam

Source: mega Trump underwent a medical exam in October 2025.