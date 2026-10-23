Donald Trump Ordered By Judge to Sit for Deposition in Lawsuit Against BBC

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President Donald Trump must sit for a deposition by December 11 in his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC, a judge has ordered. U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett issued the directive on Thursday, October 22, after the BBC's legal team raised concerns about delays in questioning Trump during the discovery period. The president could face sanctions, including dismissal of the case, if he fails to appear by the deadline.

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Donald Trump Faces December Deadline For Deposition

Source: MEGA Donald Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC over its editing of his January 6 speech.

Trump was scheduled to sit for a deposition on October 16 but canceled, citing "matters of national importance." The BBC has said the president wants to delay his appearance until January, according to the Associated Press. The deposition deadline could change if the court extends the discovery period to December 18. However, the current order requires Trump to appear by December 11.

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Why Donald Trump Sued The BBC

Source: MEGA U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett ordered Donald Trump to sit for a deposition by December 11.

Trump filed the $10 billion lawsuit in December over a Panorama documentary that featured an edited version of his January 6, 2021, speech. The documentary combined two separate clips, making it appear that he told supporters: "We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like h---." The speech came before the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump argued that the BBC's editing defamed him. In August, Trump's legal team withdrew claims that the broadcaster's reporting harmed his businesses and brand, avoiding the need to disclose his financial records as part of those claims. His attorneys explained the change in a court filing. "The plaintiff no longer intends to pursue a damages theory premised on injury to the plaintiff’s brands and businesses," the filing said. "It is simply the reputational injury to the president, full stop," the filing added.

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BBC Apologizes For Editing But Denies Defamation

Source: MEGA The BBC apologized for editing Donald Trump's speech but denied defaming the president.

The BBC apologized for the documentary's editing, which led to the departures of the broadcaster's head and its top news executive. However, the broadcaster has denied defaming Trump in its coverage. The lawsuit continues as both sides prepare for the next stages of the legal proceedings.

Jack Smith's Deposition Remains Uncertain

Source: MEGA The BBC's 'Panorama' documentary combined two clips from Donald Trump's January 6, 2021, speech.