OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Fascist Monsters!': Donald Trump Rages January 6th Committee Should Have Gone After 'Crazy Nancy Pelosi' — Not Peter Navarro

trump nancypelosi peternavarro pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 8 2023, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump wasn't happy after his ex-advisor Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6th committee investigating the capitol riots.

The embattled ex-prez — who has been indicted two separate times this year in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election — took to his Truth Social platform to claim that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have been the one under investigation.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi mega
Source: mega

Nancy Pelosi served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 to 2023.

"I can’t believe that these Fascist Monsters have so viciously gone after the great Peter Navarro for defying the totally partisan January 6th Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs, who refused to go after Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and the reasons she and the Mayor of D.C. REJECTED 10,000 soldiers, which would have easily stopped any future security problem," Trump ranted on Friday, September 8.

"His testimony wouldn’t have mattered, anyway, because the ‘Committee’ QUICKLY and ILLEGALLY DELETED & DESTROYED ALL EVIDENCE & FINDINGS!" he insisted.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been indicted four times this year. He faces 91 felony counts.

"There was MUCH, MUCH, MUCH, evidence and findings that the Unselect Committee DID NOT WANT SEEN," the 77-year-old continued in a follow-up post. "This deleted and destroyed evidence is a big part of my defense, and the defense of many others."

"They should be the ones who are prosecuted, not Peter Navarro who, by the way, was [the] single greatest trade negotiator against China, who paid the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars during the Trump Administration (never paid ten cents before us!)," he added. "Only China is celebrating the Navarro conviction!"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
peternavarro
Source: mega

Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress on Thursday, September 7.

The news of Navarro's conviction hit headlines on Thursday, September 7. However, Trump's ex-assistant appeared unsurprised by the verdict while talking with reporters outside of the courthouse, sharing that he planned to appeal the decision.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Look, I said from the beginning this is going to the Supreme Court," Navarro noted. "I said from the beginning I’m willing to go to prison to settle this issue, I’m willing to do that ... President Trump has been a rock in terms of assistance. We talk when we need to talk."

Navarro spoke with CNN about his plan to appeal.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.