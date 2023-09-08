'Fascist Monsters!': Donald Trump Rages January 6th Committee Should Have Gone After 'Crazy Nancy Pelosi' — Not Peter Navarro

Donald Trump wasn't happy after his ex-advisor Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6th committee investigating the capitol riots.

The embattled ex-prez — who has been indicted two separate times this year in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election — took to his Truth Social platform to claim that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have been the one under investigation.