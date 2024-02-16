Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $354 Million in Civil Fraud Trial, Barred From Running Any New York Business for 3 Years

In his decision, Judge Engoron wrote that "defendants' refusal to admit error — indeed, to continue it, according to the Independent Monitor — constrains this Court to conclude that they will engage in it going forward unless judicially restrained."

"Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to the questions asked, and he frequently interjected long, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial," the judge continued. "His refusal to answer the questions directly, or in some cases, at all, severely compromised his credibility. The accountants created these 'compilations' based on data submitted by the Trump entities. In order to borrow more and at lower rates, defendants submitted blatantly false financial data to the accountants, resulting in fraudulent financial statements."

