Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $354 Million in Civil Fraud Trial, Barred From Running Any New York Business for 3 Years
Former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay $354 million after being found liable for fraudulent business practices, Judge Arthur Engoron has ruled.
Trump's two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have each been fined $4 million, and the former Trump Organization CFO has been fined $1 million.
The decision also bars Donald from serving as an officer of a New York company for three years as well as barring his sons for two years apiece.
The decision reads, "This Court hereby modifies its September 26, 2023, Decision and Order solely to the extent of removing the language ordering the LLCs cancellation en masse. The restructuring and potential dissolution of any LLCs shall be subject to individual review by the Court-appointed Independent Director of Compliance in consultation with Judge Jones."
In his decision, Judge Engoron wrote that "defendants' refusal to admit error — indeed, to continue it, according to the Independent Monitor — constrains this Court to conclude that they will engage in it going forward unless judicially restrained."
"Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to the questions asked, and he frequently interjected long, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial," the judge continued. "His refusal to answer the questions directly, or in some cases, at all, severely compromised his credibility. The accountants created these 'compilations' based on data submitted by the Trump entities. In order to borrow more and at lower rates, defendants submitted blatantly false financial data to the accountants, resulting in fraudulent financial statements."
The judge also commented on Don Jr. in his ruling, writing, "Despite disclaiming responsibility for or knowledge of the Statements of Financial Conditions' contents, Trump, Jr. still insisted that the Statements of Financial Condition were 'materially accurate.'"
The judge's decision followed a turbulent and chaotic 11-week civil trial in New York, where Donald and three of his adult children testified. Trump was fined several times for breaking a gag order imposed on him, having to pay thousands of dollars while the trial was ongoing.
Donald still has several trials ahead of him this year, with four indictments against him in New York, D.C., Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
He could face up to 300 years behind bars if he's found guilty of every charge.
Donald has denied all criminal wrongdoing and claims that every charge against him is nothing but a "political witch hunt."