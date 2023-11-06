Judge Engoron Threatens to Toss Donald Trump From Court After Furious Tirades at New York Fraud Trial

Engoron also got into a back-and-forth with a separate member of Trump's legal team, Alina Habba, who claimed that the judge was here to listen to what the ex-prez had to say.

"I’m not here to hear what he has to say. He’s here to answer questions," Engoron hit back, but when Habba argued it wasn't "that simple," the judge raised his voice. "I am not here to hear what he has to say, now sit down!"

Following their conversation, Trump grumbled, "This is a very unfair trial. I hope the public is watching."

