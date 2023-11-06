Judge Engoron Threatens to Toss Donald Trump From Court After Furious Tirades at New York Fraud Trial
Donald Trump nearly got himself removed from the witness stand after repeatedly bashing the judge and failing to give straight answers to the court during questioning.
Despite Judge Arthur F. Engoron asking the embattled former POTUS to stay on topic, Trump ranted about the trial being "unfair" and referred to the judge as a "Trump hater" and a "rogue," insisting that he was "sure" Engoron would "rule against him" in the end.
"You can attack me, you can do whatever you want," Engoron replied firmly. "But answer the question."
However, when the 77-year-old refused to stay on task, peppering his responses with more attacks, Engoron urged Trump's lawyer Chris Kise to intervene.
"That was a simple yes-no answer. I beseech you to control him if you can," the 74-year-old said. "If you can’t, I will. I will excuse him and draw every negative inference that I can."
Engoron also got into a back-and-forth with a separate member of Trump's legal team, Alina Habba, who claimed that the judge was here to listen to what the ex-prez had to say.
"I’m not here to hear what he has to say. He’s here to answer questions," Engoron hit back, but when Habba argued it wasn't "that simple," the judge raised his voice. "I am not here to hear what he has to say, now sit down!"
Following their conversation, Trump grumbled, "This is a very unfair trial. I hope the public is watching."
This is yet another in a string of incidents in which the controversial politician has publicly lashed out at the judge and others involved in the high profile fraud trial.
Last week, Trump slammed Engoron as a "fraudster" and accused him of purposely interfering with the 2024 election in a scathing rant on Truth Social.
"He is just doing this out of his personal 'Hatred of TRUMP,' his love of the publicity that this case is getting him, & his lack of respect for the Appeals Court," the former POTUS ranted. "Engoron is a wacko, who is having a great time endlessly sanctioning, fining, & pushing around TRUMP."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was given a partial gag order regarding the case after insulting a member of the judge's staff on social media. Undeterred, Trump went on a social media tirade on Monday, October 30, hurling even more accusations.
"RADICAL LEFT JUDGE TAKING AWAY MY RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH IN ORDER TO HELP CROOKED JOE BIDEN & HIS THIRD WORLD ELECTION INTERFERENCE SCAM. AS GOOD AS THIS SOUNDS, IT WON’T WORK!" he declared at the time. "REMEMBER, CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS RADICAL LEFT THUGS WAITED THREE YEARS TO BRING THESE INDICTMENTS & LAWSUITS AGAINST ME, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN!"
Mediaite reported the judge and legal team's comments in court.