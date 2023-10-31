Donald Trump Will 'Spend a Night in Jail' If He Keeps Violating Gag Order, Former White House Lawyer Predicts

"Mr. President, you said Sidney Powell wasn’t your attorney. Are you concerned that you won’t be covered by attorney-client privilege?” one reporter questioned Trump, referring to one of the lawyers who pled guilty in connection to trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

“No, not at all. We did nothing wrong,” the businessman replied. "We did nothing wrong. This is all Biden, indictments and impeachments and this is all about Biden, he can’t do anything right. The only thing they know how to do is cheat in elections and election fraud. This is all by himself.”

“All of these indictments that you see. I was never indicted. Practically never heard the word. It wasn’t a word that registered,” he added.