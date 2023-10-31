Donald Trump Will 'Spend a Night in Jail' If He Keeps Violating Gag Order, Former White House Lawyer Predicts
Is Donald Trump digging his own grave?
Though the former president has been hit with dozens of criminal charges, lawyer Ty Cobb — who served in the White House during Trump's presidency — believes it's the businessman's failure to abide by a gag order that will ultimately put him behind bars.
As OK! reported, Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing a case related to Trump's efforts to overturn the election, issued the gag order to prohibit the 77-year-old from bashing court staffers and others online or to the press. However, he hasn't abided by the ruling, and Cobb believes that his words will catch up with him.
The attorney discussed the situation on the Monday, October 30, episode of CNN's OutFront.
Cobb started out by noting that a judge in New York already fined him $10,000 for violating their gag order
"That’s in a civil case. That’s not as consequential as Judge Chutkan’s case," he pointed out. "I think she’ll come in with a much heavier penalty, and ultimately, I think he’ll spend a night or a weekend in jail."
"Wow," host Erin Burnett replied in shock, to which Cobb said, "I think it’s gonna take that to stop him."
"Wow, that’ll be an incredible thing to actually see happen," Burnett admitted.
Despite the prediction and the father-of-five's multiple ongoing trials, an insider claimed Trump is "unfazed and happy."
"He’s acting like nothing’s wrong," the insider added. "He’s projecting strength and seems on top of the world, not nervous or anxious."
He also seems to be in denial, hence his bizarre comments to a reporter the other day.
"Mr. President, you said Sidney Powell wasn’t your attorney. Are you concerned that you won’t be covered by attorney-client privilege?” one reporter questioned Trump, referring to one of the lawyers who pled guilty in connection to trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
“No, not at all. We did nothing wrong,” the businessman replied. "We did nothing wrong. This is all Biden, indictments and impeachments and this is all about Biden, he can’t do anything right. The only thing they know how to do is cheat in elections and election fraud. This is all by himself.”
“All of these indictments that you see. I was never indicted. Practically never heard the word. It wasn’t a word that registered,” he added.
In other recent appearances, he's gone on random tangents or has forgotten the name of the city he was in, sparking concern online.
While at a campaign event in Sioux Falls, SD, he suddenly couldn't remember where he was, prompting Iowa state senator Bradley Zaun to whisper the answer in his ear.
Mediaite reported on Cobb's prediction.