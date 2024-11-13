or
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
'Just Poison': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits Donald Trump's Fast Food Diet Is 'Really Bad' After Proposing Replacing Fry Oil With Beef Fat

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described some fast food as 'kind of inedible.'

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Updated 1:01 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn't hold back on his opinions when it came to Donald Trump's well-documented love of fast food.

During a recent appearance on "The Joe Polish Show" podcast, the former presidential hopeful admitted, "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad."

robert f kennedy jr donald trump fast food diet really bad
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy said Donald Trump's food on his airplane is 'just poison.'

"Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison," he clarified. "You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible. And then he [drinks] Diet Coke."

"I was with Dana White the other day... he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC," he continued. "He said that sometimes he’ll sit through a fight with Trump—and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight—and said he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never."

robert f kennedy jr donald trump fast food diet really bad
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Despite his questionable diet, Kennedy Jr. claimed Trump still has "extraordinary energy" for a 78-year-old.

"The last day we were with him, he was up 48 hours, so when he gave his acceptance speech he had been up 48 hours, literally 48 hours with no sleep," he said. "I’m 70, I feel like I have a lot of endurance, but overnight at this point... I could do that a lot when I was a kid, but he does it all the time."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

robert f kennedy jr donald trump fast food diet really bad
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested replacing vegetable oils with beef fat at fast food companies.

This comes after Kennedy Jr. — who is rumored to be in the running to be the next head of the Department of Health and Human Services — launched his "Make America Healthy Again" campaign as he preached on the benefits of using beef fat to cook fried foods.

"President Trump was cooking McDonald's the other day and giving people French fries," he said in a recent Fox & Friends interview. "I don't have anything against fast food. I'm against food that has seed oils. When I was a kid, McDonald's was made with tallow fat. That was good for you. Your body needs that. It makes you healthy."

robert f kennedy jr donald trump fast food diet really bad
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently launched a 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign.

Following the sit-down, Kennedy Jr., 70, took to X and wrote: "Thanks @foxandfriends for a fun morning handing out #MAHA hats and t-shirts to your studio audience. We can help Make America Healthy Again by making frying oil tallow again."

However, he quickly faced backlash from critics. Political pundit Ron Filipkowski declared, "No sane person would let this unstable quack near public health policy. But Trump wanted his endorsement."

Some social media users noted that tallow has a high concentration of saturated fats which could raise cholesterol levels quicker than vegetable fat, while others pointed out vegetarians and vegans could not eat at restaurants required to cook with animal fat.

