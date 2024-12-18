Former White House Chef Reveals How He 'Manipulated' Donald Trump's Diet as Ex-Prez Loves to Munch on McDonald's

In addition, Rush attempted to make Trump's burgers healthier for him with a few tricks.

"Instead of doing full grounds, I’ll go half and half with turkey and put a little bit more [flavor] profiles inside of it," Rush revealed. "If he wants bacon on it, instead of pork, I’d use beef bacon, which is more crispy and more healthy."

Other substitutions he made were to swap in sweet potato fries or make battered fries out of different vegetables rather than the potato french fries Trump would ask for.

He said the 78-year-old Republican did "try to eat healthy" but had little success.

"They just see the part that we want to show on social media," he noted of Trump. "A lot of things he doesn’t eat is because he’s not used to it."

The former White House chef also revealed Clinton ate just as many burgers as Trump did.