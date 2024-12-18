or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Former White House Chef Reveals How He 'Manipulated' Donald Trump's Diet as Ex-Prez Loves to Munch on McDonald's

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's former chef tried to 'manipulate' the president-elect's diet.

By:

Dec. 18 2024, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former White House chef Andre Rush — who has served four administrations, including Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — recently shared how he altered the president-elect's eating habits during his first term.

Rush revealed that despite Trump's public image of indulging in fast food, he made efforts to make the president-elect's meals healthier by implementing subtle changes.

Article continues below advertisement
former white house chef manipulated donald trump diet mcdonalds
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently chooses to eat McDonald's over healthier options.

Article continues below advertisement

Rush pointed out that given Trump's age, it was essential to encourage healthier eating habits. He revealed, "I used to try to 'manipulate' Trump's meals to make them healthier by substituting similar items."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @donaldjtrump/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Rush plans to encourage more healthy eating during his second term in office.

"I would try to incorporate as many healthy food items as I possibly could — especially because he's known for not drinking water," the chef told Politico.

"He’s always been on his soda trip. That’s all he drinks, 24/7. He’s been living off it and says, 'It hasn’t hurt me yet.' But that’s a cliche we all go through until it hurts you," he added.

One of Rush's tactics was to add flavor to Trump's water in an attempt to increase his H2O intake.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
former white house chef manipulated donald trump diet mcdonalds
Source: MEGA

Chef Andre Rush attempted to modify Donald Trump's diet by making healthier substitutions.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, Rush attempted to make Trump's burgers healthier for him with a few tricks.

"Instead of doing full grounds, I’ll go half and half with turkey and put a little bit more [flavor] profiles inside of it," Rush revealed. "If he wants bacon on it, instead of pork, I’d use beef bacon, which is more crispy and more healthy."

Other substitutions he made were to swap in sweet potato fries or make battered fries out of different vegetables rather than the potato french fries Trump would ask for.

He said the 78-year-old Republican did "try to eat healthy" but had little success.

"They just see the part that we want to show on social media," he noted of Trump. "A lot of things he doesn’t eat is because he’s not used to it."

The former White House chef also revealed Clinton ate just as many burgers as Trump did.

Article continues below advertisement
former white house chef manipulated donald trump diet mcdonalds
Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram

Donald Trump recently ate McDonald's with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rush's comments come as the president-elect has vowed to "make America healthy again" during his second term.

After the election, he nominated Robert Kennedy Jr., who condemned unhealthy eating habits and fast food, to be his secretary of health and human services. However, Trump shared an image of himself, RFK Jr., Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk eating McDonald's together on a plane.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.