Former White House Chef Reveals How He 'Manipulated' Donald Trump's Diet as Ex-Prez Loves to Munch on McDonald's
Former White House chef Andre Rush — who has served four administrations, including Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — recently shared how he altered the president-elect's eating habits during his first term.
Rush revealed that despite Trump's public image of indulging in fast food, he made efforts to make the president-elect's meals healthier by implementing subtle changes.
Rush pointed out that given Trump's age, it was essential to encourage healthier eating habits. He revealed, "I used to try to 'manipulate' Trump's meals to make them healthier by substituting similar items."
Rush plans to encourage more healthy eating during his second term in office.
"I would try to incorporate as many healthy food items as I possibly could — especially because he's known for not drinking water," the chef told Politico.
"He’s always been on his soda trip. That’s all he drinks, 24/7. He’s been living off it and says, 'It hasn’t hurt me yet.' But that’s a cliche we all go through until it hurts you," he added.
One of Rush's tactics was to add flavor to Trump's water in an attempt to increase his H2O intake.
In addition, Rush attempted to make Trump's burgers healthier for him with a few tricks.
"Instead of doing full grounds, I’ll go half and half with turkey and put a little bit more [flavor] profiles inside of it," Rush revealed. "If he wants bacon on it, instead of pork, I’d use beef bacon, which is more crispy and more healthy."
Other substitutions he made were to swap in sweet potato fries or make battered fries out of different vegetables rather than the potato french fries Trump would ask for.
He said the 78-year-old Republican did "try to eat healthy" but had little success.
"They just see the part that we want to show on social media," he noted of Trump. "A lot of things he doesn’t eat is because he’s not used to it."
The former White House chef also revealed Clinton ate just as many burgers as Trump did.
Rush's comments come as the president-elect has vowed to "make America healthy again" during his second term.
After the election, he nominated Robert Kennedy Jr., who condemned unhealthy eating habits and fast food, to be his secretary of health and human services. However, Trump shared an image of himself, RFK Jr., Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk eating McDonald's together on a plane.