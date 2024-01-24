Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump Is Taking Ozempic 'for Sure' After Ex-Prez Claims He's 'Too Busy' to Eat
Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump after Fox News host Brian Kilmeade gushed about how good the controversial politician looked in a Monday, January 22, interview.
The 59-year-old said he hadn't seen the embattled ex-prez in a long time, quipping he looked like he was "in fighting shape" and asking how much weight he'd lost.
Trump replied that he'd shed "15, maybe 20" pounds "the hard way," claiming he'd been "so busy that I haven’t been able to eat much."
"I’m not able to sit down and eat like a person like you," the 77-year-old told Kilmeade. "You can sit down and eat. Me? It’s a little bit tougher."
After showing the clip of the back-and-forth, Kimmel comically asked the audience, "Okay, so he’s on Ozempic for sure, right?"
"It’s always fun to watch him exaggerate numbers in real time," the late-night talk show host added."They’re like ‘How much weight did you lose?’ ‘Maybe 15, maybe 20—actually, 50."
Kimmel then imitated Trump's voice, saying: "People come up to me crying and say, 'Sir, how did you lose 100 pounds?' And I say: 'I work too hard to eat.'"
As OK! previously reported, an insider alleged Trump "dropped at least 30 pounds" due to "eating healthier" while dining at his Mar-a-Lago resort. They insisted the change came after the politician stopped "scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it."
Kimmel's latest joke comes after he poked fun at Trump's claims that U.S. presidents could have political rivals killed.
"That's the most ridiculous answer imaginable," the comic admonished. "If the president could order SEAL Team 6 to kill a political rival, Trump had better lock the doors at Mar-a-Lago because Bazooka Joe Biden has every reason to blow it to kingdom come right now."
Kimmel also mocked his snowballing legal woes, telling the audience, "Trump has spent so much time in court, the sketch artists are running out of orange pastels."
The 77-year-old is the first POTUS to ever be criminally charged. He faces a total of 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions, including charges for his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.