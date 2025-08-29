or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Will Likely Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell Since They’re Both 'Rich Criminals,' Author Says: 'From the Same World'

photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Will Donald Trump pardon Ghislaine Maxwell?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Renowned biographer Michael Wolff is confident that Donald Trump’s former acquaintanceship with Ghislaine Maxwell will likely lead to her pardon.

Wolff, who has authored four books on the president, opened up on the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast about the likelihood of the 79-year-old president excusing Maxwell from her 20-year prison sentence on behalf of feeling “sympathetic” for someone he sees parts of himself in.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Know It Is Actually Not the Politic Thing to Do'

photo of Michael Wolff noted how Donald Trump knows pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell isn't politically correct
Source: mega

Michael Wolff noted how Donald Trump knows pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell isn't politically correct.

“He knows it is actually not the politic thing to do. But at the same time, I think he wants to pardon her,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles.

Wolff suggested Maxwell’s two-day meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was enough reason to pardon her after she refused to implicate him in Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile ring.

“I think he feels something for her, and in addition to owing her something because she delivered on what she had to do,” the author said.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Pardons Rich Criminals'

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Although Wolff said it would be “politically fraught” for Trump to excuse the remainder of Maxwell’s sentence, he strongly believes “he will do this because he wants to do it, because he owes her, and because he feels some sympathy for her.”

Wolff emphasized how Trump’s innate hunger for money and thirst for making major business decisions will ultimately cause him to fold.

“He pardons rich criminals,” the author explained. “He has a feeling for these people, and he may identify with them because he’s kind of — not kind of— he is a rich criminal.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell Come From the 'Same World'

photo of The author said Donald Trump feels 'sympathy' for Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

The author said Donald Trump feels 'sympathy' for Ghislaine Maxwell.

Wolff noted how Trump and Maxwell come from the “same world,” which intensifies the president’s need to pardon her.

“So there is this sympathy, there is this, you know, ‘This person who knows this person who does this, and this is where the money moves, and all that.’ That’s Donald Trump’s world,” Wolff said. “And it’s no coincidence that Ghislaine has known Donald Trump for many, many, many years.”

Donald Trump Talks About Being 'Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

photo of Donald Trump talked about being 'allowed' to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell but has not 'thought about' it
Source: mega

Donald Trump talked about being 'allowed' to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell but claimed he has not 'thought about' it.

When questioned if he will extend a pardon to Maxwell, who was convicted on five of six counts of sexual misconduct in relation to Epstein’s abuse against underage girls, Trump told reporters he hasn’t mulled it over just yet.

“It’s something I haven’t thought about. It's really something… I’m allowed to do it, but it is something I have not thought about,” Trump spilled in July.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.