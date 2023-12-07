Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump for Declaring He'll Only Be a Dictator for '1 Day' If Elected Again
Jimmy Kimmel slammed Donald Trump after he made frightening comments during his town hall, which aired on December 5.
“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the former president, to which he replied he would only be a "dictator" on "day one" of being in the White House if he wins the 2024 election.
Hannity pressed Trump, 77, for more answers.
“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill," he replied, but Hannity pointed out: "That's not retribution."
Trump then added: “We love this guy. He says, ‘You’re not gonna be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one.’ We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator, ok?”
Hannity responded, “That sounds to me like you’re going back to the policies when you were president.”
Kimmel, 56, was appalled by the remarks and couldn't help but hit back at Trump during his Wednesday, December 6, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“You’ll only be a dictator on day one, as opposed to the rest of the time where there’s no tator, just d---,” he quipped.
“I’m tired of these fake questions,” he added. “Of course he’s going to become a dictator, he said he’s going to become a dictator. Basically in November, we’re going to be voting on whether we will ever vote again."
As OK! previously reported, Chris Christie, who used to be friends with Trump and is also running for president, explained why the businessman acts the way he does.
"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Christie said in an interview, which aired on Sunday, December 3.
“If Trump is our nominee, we will not only lose the presidency again, but we will lose both houses of Congress, and we will lose races up and down the ticket,” Christie added. “And this isn’t speculation. If you are unwilling to take him on now, if you eventually get on the stage with him, how are you willing to take him on or able to take him on with any credibility when you’ve said things, you know, ‘For some reason, chaos and drama follow him wherever he goes.’”