J.D. Vance Reveals Donald Trump Suggested They Should 'Be in Different Places' as They Campaign

Photo of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump believes he and J.D. Vance should be at 'different places' on the campaign trail.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance revealed his running mate, former President Donald Trump, wants them to campaign separately unless it's for a major event.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance revealed Donald Trump's campaign strategy.

During his recent interview with NBC News, Vance was asked what it is like being the former president's new running mate, to which he replied, "[Trump] said, basically, 'I trust you. We should both be in different places unless it's a really big event ... divide and conquer.'"

"We're each trying to talk to different people in different ways, and we're each trying to try to run the race as best we can," Vance clarified.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Vance claimed Trump wants to 'divide and conquer.'

During the 2016 Republican primaries, Vance was heavily critical of the New York businessman jumping into politics, as the Ohio senator told CNN he was “definitely not” going to vote for Trump in the election that year.

“I don’t know who I’m gonna vote for. I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains,” Vance said at the time.

Vance is also on record previously referring to the GOP nominee as "America's Hitler" and "a cynical a-------."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

The Republican ticket has dipped in the polls ever since Vance was selected as Trump's running mate.

After the VP hopeful's criticism of the former president resurfaced, Jordan Wiggins, Vance's campaign manager, released a statement.

"It's laughable that the media treats J.D. not liking Trump 6 years ago as some sort of breaking news, when they've already covered it to death since this race began," he wrote.

"Clearly, President Trump trusts that J.D. is a genuine convert, as out of all the Republican candidates running, he endorsed J.D. and concluded that he is the strongest America First conservative in the race," Wiggins continued.

"Despite the leftwing media's obsession with this old news, J.D. is proud to have President Trump's support and will stand with him to fight back against the radical left and the establishment RINOs as Ohio's next Senator."

On Wednesday, August 28, Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, also supported Vance, writing in an emailed statement, "Senator J.D. Vance is the perfect vice presidential candidate because he is a believer in the movement and can prosecute the case effectively against Kamala Harris and her disastrous record that has led to misery for all Americans."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Vance previously called Trump 'America's Hitler.'

Since Vance joined the Republican ticket, Trump has noticed a serious dip in the polls, losing his considerable lead against President Joe Biden and finding himself several points behind Harris.

The senator's comments about "childless cat ladies" and criticism of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's military service have led to a backlash from critics who refer to him as Trump's "biggest political blunder."

