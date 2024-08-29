J.D. Vance Reveals Donald Trump Suggested They Should 'Be in Different Places' as They Campaign

After the VP hopeful's criticism of the former president resurfaced, Jordan Wiggins, Vance's campaign manager, released a statement.

"It's laughable that the media treats J.D. not liking Trump 6 years ago as some sort of breaking news, when they've already covered it to death since this race began," he wrote.

"Clearly, President Trump trusts that J.D. is a genuine convert, as out of all the Republican candidates running, he endorsed J.D. and concluded that he is the strongest America First conservative in the race," Wiggins continued.

"Despite the leftwing media's obsession with this old news, J.D. is proud to have President Trump's support and will stand with him to fight back against the radical left and the establishment RINOs as Ohio's next Senator."

