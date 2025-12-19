Donald Trump Photographed Alongside Bikini-Clad Young Women in Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Files

Article continues below advertisement

The newly released Jeffrey Epstein files feature an old photo of Donald Trump alongside several unidentified younger women, some of whom were wearing bikinis. The printed out picture can be seen inside a desk drawer filled with other photos, including one that appears to be Trump with wife Melania, Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Poses With Young Women

Source: house oversight committee/doj Jeffrey Epstein was in possession of a photo of Donald Trump with younger women.

The president has been pictured in other photos alongside the late financier, and prior to the Department of Justice releasing the fresh images on Friday, December 19, Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed he's in the files but has nothing to do with Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme. "We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," she told Vanity Fair.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: house oversight committee/doj The Department of Justice released new photos on Friday, December 19.

In addition, Wiles admitted Trump "was on [Epstein’s] plane" and "on the manifest." "They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Else Was in Epstein's Photos?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: house oversight committee/doj Bill Clinton who spotted socializing with Epstein in multiple photos.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Reacts to Files Release

Source: house oversight committee/doj Other famous individuals seen in Epstein's photos include Bill Gates, Woody Allen and Steve Bannon.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the release of the files proves the current administration is the "most transparent in history." "By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have," she declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: house oversight committee The POTUS signed a bill in November to have the full files released.