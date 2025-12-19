Donald Trump Photographed Alongside Bikini-Clad Young Women in Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Files
Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
The newly released Jeffrey Epstein files feature an old photo of Donald Trump alongside several unidentified younger women, some of whom were wearing bikinis.
The printed out picture can be seen inside a desk drawer filled with other photos, including one that appears to be Trump with wife Melania, Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
Donald Trump Poses With Young Women
The president has been pictured in other photos alongside the late financier, and prior to the Department of Justice releasing the fresh images on Friday, December 19, Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed he's in the files but has nothing to do with Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.
"We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," she told Vanity Fair.
In addition, Wiles admitted Trump "was on [Epstein’s] plane" and "on the manifest."
"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together," she explained.
Who Else Was in Epstein's Photos?
As OK! reported, other images exposed included Bill Clinton swimming with Maxwell, relaxing in a hot tub and wearing a similar shirt while posing with Epstein. Maxwell was also spotted in a picture with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Epstein was in possession of pictures that included Bill Gates, Michael Jackson and Steve Bannon as well.
The White House Reacts to Files Release
White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the release of the files proves the current administration is the "most transparent in history."
"By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have," she declared.
Trump finally signed a bill to release the files in full back in November.
At the time, he ranted on Truth Social, "Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more."
"Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed," he stated, "because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!"