Jeffrey Epstein Threatened to 'Burn' Woman's House Down If She Told 'Anyone' He 'Stole' and 'Sold' Photos of Underage Girls, Files Reveal
Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein allegedly threatened to burn a woman's house down if she told anyone he had stolen and sold photographs of her underage sisters, according to a newly surfaced complaint made to the FBI.
In the report, which was exposed in the Department of Justice's Friday, December 19, release of the Epstein files, the complainant said she was a "professional artist" who had taken "pictures of her sisters," who were 12 and 16 years old at the time, for her own "personal artwork."
She claimed Epstein later "stole the photos" without her consent and is "believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers."
According to the filing, Epstein also at one point requested that the woman "take pictures of young girls at swimming pools" — a demand that raised serious alarm.
When the complainant became aware of the alleged theft and possible distribution of the images, she said Epstein responded with a chilling threat.
"Epstein is now threatening [redacted] that if she tells anyone about the photos he will burn her house down," the complaint states.
- Jeffrey Epstein And Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell 'Brutally Raped' Victim, Threatened To Feed Her To Alligators If She Blew Whistle: Lawsuit
- Ghislaine Maxwell Took Nude Pics Of Epstein Victims, Says Staffer, Kept Child Porn Album
- Ivanka Trump and Mom Ivana Named in Jeffrey Epstein's Contact List in Newly Released Files
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The allegations were included in a broader cache of documents released by the government on Friday amid ongoing speculation about the late pedophile's crimes and network of powerful associates.
Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, though revelations about his alleged crimes continue to emerge years later following President Donald Trump's signing of a bill demanding the DOJ's release of thousands of pages of documents and photographs connected to Epstein’s case.
In the newly released files, former President Bill Clinton was spotted several times alongside stars like Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger. The Democratic politician was also featured swimming alongside Epstein's ex-girlfriend and convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Another photo shows Clinton relaxing in a hot tub with an unidentified individual whose face had been redacted. A third image depicts the former president posing with Epstein and another man, as they all sported similar silk shirts.
Clinton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities. There is no allegation in the newly released materials that Clinton engaged in illegal conduct.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Trump were also pictured in the latest dump of images from Epstein’s estate included in the DOJ's release.
The former prince could be seen lying across the laps of five women alongside Maxwell. Meanwhile, Trump was spotted in a photo with a female wearing a bikini and several other women.