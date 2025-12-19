or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Threatened to 'Burn' Woman's House Down If She Told 'Anyone' He 'Stole' and 'Sold' Photos of Underage Girls, Files Reveal

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

The DOJ started to release the Jeffrey Epstein files ahead of a midnight deadline.

Profile Image

Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly threatened to burn a woman's house down if she told anyone he had stolen and sold photographs of her underage sisters, according to a newly surfaced complaint made to the FBI.

In the report, which was exposed in the Department of Justice's Friday, December 19, release of the Epstein files, the complainant said she was a "professional artist" who had taken "pictures of her sisters," who were 12 and 16 years old at the time, for her own "personal artwork."

She claimed Epstein later "stole the photos" without her consent and is "believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers."

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jeffrey Epstein allegedly threatened to burn someone's house down if they revealed he stole and sold photos of young girls.
Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly threatened to burn someone's house down if they revealed he stole and sold photos of young girls.

According to the filing, Epstein also at one point requested that the woman "take pictures of young girls at swimming pools" — a demand that raised serious alarm.

When the complainant became aware of the alleged theft and possible distribution of the images, she said Epstein responded with a chilling threat.

"Epstein is now threatening [redacted] that if she tells anyone about the photos he will burn her house down," the complaint states.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The allegations were included in a broader cache of documents released by the government on Friday amid ongoing speculation about the late pedophile's crimes and network of powerful associates.

Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, though revelations about his alleged crimes continue to emerge years later following President Donald Trump's signing of a bill demanding the DOJ's release of thousands of pages of documents and photographs connected to Epstein’s case.

In the newly released files, former President Bill Clinton was spotted several times alongside stars like Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger. The Democratic politician was also featured swimming alongside Epstein's ex-girlfriend and convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Another photo shows Clinton relaxing in a hot tub with an unidentified individual whose face had been redacted. A third image depicts the former president posing with Epstein and another man, as they all sported similar silk shirts.

Clinton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities. There is no allegation in the newly released materials that Clinton engaged in illegal conduct.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Trump were also pictured in the latest dump of images from Epstein’s estate included in the DOJ's release.

The former prince could be seen lying across the laps of five women alongside Maxwell. Meanwhile, Trump was spotted in a photo with a female wearing a bikini and several other women.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.