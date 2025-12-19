Jeffrey Epstein Threatened to 'Burn' Woman's House Down If She Told 'Anyone' He 'Stole' and 'Sold' Photos of Underage Girls, Files Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly threatened to burn a woman's house down if she told anyone he had stolen and sold photographs of her underage sisters, according to a newly surfaced complaint made to the FBI. In the report, which was exposed in the Department of Justice's Friday, December 19, release of the Epstein files, the complainant said she was a "professional artist" who had taken "pictures of her sisters," who were 12 and 16 years old at the time, for her own "personal artwork." She claimed Epstein later "stole the photos" without her consent and is "believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers."

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/ DOJ Jeffrey Epstein allegedly threatened to burn someone's house down if they revealed he stole and sold photos of young girls.

According to the filing, Epstein also at one point requested that the woman "take pictures of young girls at swimming pools" — a demand that raised serious alarm. When the complainant became aware of the alleged theft and possible distribution of the images, she said Epstein responded with a chilling threat. "Epstein is now threatening [redacted] that if she tells anyone about the photos he will burn her house down," the complaint states.

