'What a Clown': Donald Trump Mocked for Using Photos From Wrong Country as Evidence of South African 'White Genocide'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made a big mistake.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump has stirred up backlash by allegedly presenting evidence of a “genocide” against white farmers in South Africa. However, a closer examination reveals that the photo he showcased during a press briefing was actually taken in the Congo.

donald trump photos wrong country south african white genocide
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claims there is a 'White Genocide' happening in South Africa.

In an apparent dismissal of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's denial of a targeted racial genocide, Trump interrupted, stating, “The farmers are not Black. I’m not saying that’s good or bad, but the farmers are not Black. The people are being killed in large numbers, and you saw all of those gravesites.”

In his fevered defense of this narrative, Trump shared pages of reports alleging violence across the country. However, the photos used didn't turn out to be from South Africa at all.

donald trump photos wrong country south african white genocide
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had the president of South Africa at the White House.

During the press conference on Wednesday, May 21, Trump held up a printout from the far-right website American Thinker, which purportedly supported his claims. However, the blog post included a screenshot from a YouTube video depicting a response by Red Cross workers to mass rape and murder, specifically in Goma, located in the the Democratic Republic of the Congo, not South Africa.

Donald Trump

Source: @daddyhope/X

One X user shared an image of Trump holding up the photo and wrote: "One of the most embarrassing moments for Americans was when Donald Trump pulled out a picture from the Congo and claimed it was a burial site for victims of his imaginary 'white genocide' in South Africa."

Another X user pointed out: "[Trump] sat in the Oval Office and showed photos of the burial site of black women who were raped and burned alive in Congo claiming it shows the 'burial site' of white farmers. What a clown."

A third person commented: "Trump is such an immense piece of s---. What an appalling human being. And I use the term very loosely."

donald trump photos wrong country south african white genocide
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called out for his mistake.

During a highly publicized meeting with Ramaphosa, tensions were palpable. Trump refused to budge on his assertions regarding widespread violence against white farmers in South Africa.

He stated that the South African government was failing to address these supposed mass killings, a claim that has been met with skepticism and rebuttal from various experts and government officials.

“There is criminality in our country,” Ramaphosa acknowledged, speaking to reporters alongside Trump. His response aimed to clarify that the violence in South Africa is complex and not confined to any one racial group.

“People who do get killed, unfortunately, through criminal activity, are not only white people — the majority of them are Black people,” he noted, emphasizing the broader context of crime in his country.

