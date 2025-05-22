'What an Embarrassment': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Telling South African President He Would Happily Accept Another Plane as a 'Gift'
Donald Trump was mocked on social media after he admitted he would accept more "gifts" from foreign countries.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took a jab at the president at the White House, quipping that he didn’t have a plane to donate after the U.S. accepted a luxurious jet from Qatar.
The drama began when NBC's correspondent Peter Alexander questioned Trump about the Qatari jet's integration into the U.S. Air Force.
The president, visibly agitated, cut off Alexander, branding him an "idiot" and insinuating that the network was distracting from what he labeled "white genocide" in South Africa.
In response, Ramaphosa chimed in and quipped, "I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you."
Trump told him, "I wish you did. I would take it. If your country offered the United States Air Force a plane, I would take it." This led the president of South Africa to pivot the conversation back to the critical issues at hand regarding racial tensions in his country.
Several critics flooded social media calling out the U.S. commander-in-chief for basically telling other nations, "I can be bribed."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's comments and : "So the President of South Africa openly jokes about Trump’s corruption right after Trump’s announcement that no one laughs at the U.S. anymore because he is the president."
Another X user commented: "Trump has destroyed the American presidency. Every foreign engagement he has devolved to what foreign dignitaries could pay in tribute to the Mad King."
A third person wrote: "What an embarrassment... One line from Ramaphosa cut through years of flattery. 'I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you' should haunt Trump like a meme he can't silence."
Democrats and Republicans are on edge, raising eyebrows over the potential implications of Qatar’s lavish $400 million gift — a jet described as a "palace in the sky." Both the White House and Qatari officials have vigorously denied allegations that this gesture could sway Trump’s foreign policy decisions. On Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed it had officially accepted the extravagant aircraft, now set to undergo upgrades by the U.S. Air Force to serve as a new Air Force One.
Accusations have been thrown around from Trump’s camp regarding the South African government allegedly seizing land from white farmers without compensation, coupled with claims of mass killings. Such assertions have been firmly denied by South Africa, with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation dismissing the allegations as unfounded. In a February ruling, a South African court labeled the notion of a "white genocide" as "clearly imagined" and "not real."
Official police statistics revealed roughly 44 murders on farms and agricultural lands in 2024, with only eight of those being farmers. Despite these findings, the Trump administration moved to grant refugee status to Afrikaners and welcomed the first group earlier this month — an exception to his strict crackdowns on asylum seekers from other nations.