'What an Embarrassment': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Telling South African President He Would Happily Accept Another Plane as a 'Gift'

The drama began when NBC's correspondent Peter Alexander questioned Trump about the Qatari jet's integration into the U.S. Air Force.

The president, visibly agitated, cut off Alexander, branding him an "idiot" and insinuating that the network was distracting from what he labeled "white genocide" in South Africa.

In response, Ramaphosa chimed in and quipped, "I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you."

Trump told him, "I wish you did. I would take it. If your country offered the United States Air Force a plane, I would take it." This led the president of South Africa to pivot the conversation back to the critical issues at hand regarding racial tensions in his country.