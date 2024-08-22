'So Fake': Donald Trump Accused of Staging Recent Medical Incident Involving a Rally Audience Member in North Carolina — Watch
Several vocal critics have called out former President Donald Trump and accused him of staging an incident at one of his recent rallies where he walked up to an audience member in need of help.
In Asheboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday, August 21, Trump paused his campaign rally and called for medical assistance after an attendee required attention.
Trump abruptly stopped his speech to request a doctor for the individual in need, showing a moment of compassion amidst the political fervor.
Affter several pauses, Trump approached the area where the attendee was being treated.
Several clips of the incident went viral on social media, where a number of conspiracy theories began to pop up suggesting the former president or his team staged the event to garner good press amid the media's focus being on the Democratic National Convention.
One user shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, where they wrote, "Notice no one goes to help her except Trump? STAGED STAGED STAGED."
Another user commented, "Sooooooo fake. He saw the footage of Tim Walz and Kamala Harris pointing out audience members who needed medical assistance in the audience. A day late and a dollar short, dumb---."
A third person listed off a number of incidents at the GOP nominee's rallies, writing, "Trump left people out in the cold after his rally because he didn't pay the bus company… several times. He let people stand outside in the heat and pass out from heat exhaustion, and he left. This is 10000% staged."
On Wednesday, the Texas GOP praised Trump for his actions at the North Carolina rally.
The state Republican branch took to social media to write, "Trump just stopped his whole rally to make sure one of the people in the audience was okay after there were shouts for a doctor in the crowd. What a genuinely good guy."
Trump's rally in the battleground state, which featured a speech from his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, comes as recent polls show the state highly contested in the 2024 presidential election.
A recent New York Times poll has Harris over Trump by a 1.5-point margin.
The outdoor stage, enclosed with bulletproof glass, set the backdrop for the rally.
Recent reports revealed it was the Secret Service who offered Trump the option to use bulletproof glass at outdoor events, a measure typically reserved for sitting presidents. This precaution stemmed from past incidents, such as the shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, where the former president was nearly assassinated.