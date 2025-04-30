'Embarrassing': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Believing Kilmar Abrego Garcia Has 'MS-13' Tattooed on His Knuckles in Photoshopped Image

During a recent interview with ABC News' Terry Moran in the Oval Office, Trump referenced a controversial image that purportedly depicted tattoos on Garcia's knuckles prominently featuring the gang letters photoshopped on top of his actual tattoos.

The debate ignited when Trump proclaimed, "You'll pick out one man, but even the man that you picked out, he said he wasn't a member of a gang, and then they looked and on his knuckles he had MS-13."

In trying to clarify the situation, Moran said, "There's dispute of that."

This two-minute exchange quickly escalated, with Trump refusing to back down from his assertion that Garcia had the letters tattooed.