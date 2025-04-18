'Begging for Attention': Donald Trump Attacks Democratic Senator for Being a 'Grandstander' After Going to El Salvador to See Kilmar Abrego Garcia

After meeting with Abrego Garcia, Van Hollen took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.”

Trump took to Truth Social to call out the Democratic senator for putting on a show.

"Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone," he wrote. "GRANDSTANDER!!!”