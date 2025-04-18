'Begging for Attention': Donald Trump Attacks Democratic Senator for Being a 'Grandstander' After Going to El Salvador to See Kilmar Abrego Garcia
President Donald Trump is furious that a U.S. senator went down to El Salvador to see the wrongfully deported American citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-ML) traveled to the Central American country on Wednesday, April 16, to advocate for Abrego Garcia's safe return to the United States.
After meeting with Abrego Garcia, Van Hollen took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.”
Trump took to Truth Social to call out the Democratic senator for putting on a show.
"Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone," he wrote. "GRANDSTANDER!!!”
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele posted several photos of Kilmar Abrego Garcia meeting Sen. Van Hollen in a "tropical paradise" on Thursday, one month after Garcia was deported from the U.S. due to an “administrative error.”
“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture,' now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” wrote Bukele in a social media post.
Bukele also posted several photos of Garcia shaking hands with the senator and conversing at a dinner table over drinks. However, an unnamed source told the New York Times that a staffer for Bukele "placed the two glasses with cherries and salted rims on the table in front of Mr. Van Hollen and Mr. Abrego Garcia in the middle of their meeting in an attempt to stage the photo."
The senator was initially denied a visit with Garcia after landing in El Salvador, before finally being given permission to speak with him on Thursday.
The husband and father came to the country illegally, but a judge ultimately ruled he could not be deported back to his native country due to a potential threat against his life.
Abrego Garcia was accidentally deported due to a "clerical error," and the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his safe return to the United States.
The Trump administration defended its deportation of Garcia, accusing him of being in MS-13, an El Salvadoran gang. However, there is no evidence to support the GOP's claim.
According to court documents by Abrego Garcia's attorney, he "has no criminal history. He has never been charged or convicted of any criminal charges, in the United States, El Salvador, or any other country."
"He is not coming back to our country," declared U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday. "President Bukele said he was not sending him back. That’s the end of the story."